In case you missed it, Lara Trump has signed a deal with Fox News:

More from Mediaite:

Lara Trump, former President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law and senior campaign adviser, has announced that she is joining Fox News as a network contributor.

Trump appeared Monday morning on Fox & Friends, where Ainsley Earhardt kicked off the segment by announcing Trump’s role and telling her “welcome to the family.”

“I’m so excited, first of all, to be joining the Fox family,” Trump responded. “I sort of feel like I’ve been an unofficial member of the team for so long. You guys know, it was kind of a joke over the past five years, I would come there so often that the security guards were like maybe we should just give you a key.”

Honestly, this news doesn’t really come as a surprise.

Also not a surprise? CNN hall monitor and Fox News expert Brian Stelter is offended:

Can you believe that? Just imagine, a news network directly paying members of a politician’s family!

Trending

CNN would never, ever do something like that!

Except, of course, for when they do things exactly like that.

Nevah!

And Chris Cuomo’s got a full-time gig!

Oh yeah … we almost forgot about that time Chelsea Clinton got $600,000 a year to be a “special correspondent” for NBC News.

Guess it’s only bad when Fox News does it.

