Lara Trump, former President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law and senior campaign adviser, has announced that she is joining Fox News as a network contributor. Trump appeared Monday morning on Fox & Friends, where Ainsley Earhardt kicked off the segment by announcing Trump’s role and telling her “welcome to the family.” “I’m so excited, first of all, to be joining the Fox family,” Trump responded. “I sort of feel like I’ve been an unofficial member of the team for so long. You guys know, it was kind of a joke over the past five years, I would come there so often that the security guards were like maybe we should just give you a key.”

Honestly, this news doesn’t really come as a surprise.

Also not a surprise? CNN hall monitor and Fox News expert Brian Stelter is offended:

Fox is now directly paying the Trump family — specifically Lara Trump https://t.co/nGUbDs9nvx — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 29, 2021

Can you believe that? Just imagine, a news network directly paying members of a politician’s family!

I wonder sometimes what the state of the country and the GOP would be if Fox hadn’t consciously decided to become the propaganda arm of the Trump Cartel. https://t.co/gLZXHGVTCe — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) March 29, 2021

Sickening to think there’s no bottom for Fox — B.L. Ochman – Masks Save Lives (@whatsnext) March 29, 2021

CNN would never, ever do something like that!

Except, of course, for when they do things exactly like that.

Meanwhile we at CNN are very much against any conflicts of interests. https://t.co/78uIwHh6JQ pic.twitter.com/o0DHzmIQvR — a newsman (@a_newsman) March 29, 2021

News people paying family members of politicians…say it ain’t so pic.twitter.com/S34KE0VhMF — Dr (@bbqdudefrmAR) March 29, 2021

Nevah!

You work for a network that employs the brother of the Governor of New York. https://t.co/qMk6xqKkfC — King Henry the Ginger (@gingertophat) March 29, 2021

Like how in exactly the same way CNN is paying the Cuomo family? https://t.co/H81wfXoWGd — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) March 29, 2021

And Chris Cuomo’s got a full-time gig!

Oh yeah … we almost forgot about that time Chelsea Clinton got $600,000 a year to be a “special correspondent” for NBC News.

Guess it’s only bad when Fox News does it.