Earlier this week, law professor Khaled Beydoun tweeted out a photo of a billboard urging that the 2022 Olympic Winter Games be moved from Beijing to another city:

“No human rights, no Olympic Games in #China” RT pic.twitter.com/IicIuR7Z0x — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) March 14, 2021

The comparison is … not subtle. But it’s apt, given the Chinese government’s ongoing systematic genocidal campaign against Uighur Muslims.

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar retweeted it:

Let’s be very clear about something: we generally find Ilhan Omar’s views to be abhorrent. She’s made more bigoted and anti-Semitic remarks than we can count. Her policy ideas are terrible and deeply rooted in ignorance.

But if we’re going to call her out over something, it sure as hell won’t be for pointing out China’s human rights abuses.

Apparently journalist and anti-Israel filmmaker Dan Cohen doesn’t share our feelings on that:

I expect this from right-wing propagandists but it's despicable that @IlhanMN is promoting a trope comparing China to Nazi Germany – especially considering the genocidal violence Nazi-allied Japan inflicted on hundreds of thousands of Chinese in the Nanjing massacre. pic.twitter.com/oOcmv5TPJM — Dan Cohen (@dancohen3000) March 15, 2021

Fascist Japanese soldiers raped, murdered and mutilated hundreds of thousands of defenseless Chinese. @IlhanMN and other "progressive" Americans should take 10 minutes to learn a tiny bit of history our government doesn't tell us before promoting such offensive propaganda. pic.twitter.com/Klw6l5fgrA — Dan Cohen (@dancohen3000) March 15, 2021

OK, but …

That seems like a non-sequitur — joshua (@BlackJJosh) March 16, 2021

That’s because it is absolutely a non sequitur.

Is anyone justifying the Rape of Nanjing? Excusing it? Minimizing it? No.

But Dan seems to wish they were, because he’s going to bat pretty damn hard for China.

This is a garbage take — James Miller (@Toddman40523262) March 16, 2021

"China can commit little a genocide, as a treat." -Dan Cohen — Geary (@GearyDigit) March 16, 2021

The comparison is an apt one. Why are you an apologist for a genocidal regime? — John Fenton (@jhfenton) March 16, 2021

I am a simple men. I see concentration camps and I oppose it, whether it’s China or Nazi Germany.

But I guess logical thinking is difficult for you. — Toni (@M_L_Toni) March 16, 2021

Okay but…..China is literally committing a genocide *right now* — wanda apologist ✡️🦋🌘 (@lindsayggunn) March 16, 2021

China has a racial apartheid system pursuing Han supremacy, is committing cultural genocide — literally erasing Islamic culture on a vast scale — and you’re saying no one should point it out because Japan did bad things over 70 years ago? WTF? https://t.co/NtZiSGCDn2 — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) March 16, 2021

Hot take: War crimes committed by Japanese 70 years ago does NOT legitimize the genocide China is committing today.

Actually, that is just common sense. — Baldrick (@HawkishLeft) March 16, 2021

When you’re such a ChiCom apologist that you’re accusing Ilhan Omar of peddling right-wing propaganda, it might be time to seek professional help. At the very least, you need to get out more.