Despite what the rabid wokesters feeding the cancel culture beast will tell you, cancel culture is getting out of control. One doesn’t even need to agree with the mob’s targets to recognize the implications of what’s been happening.

And if that’s making you nervous, you’re definitely not alone.

But according to actress Kirstie Alley, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel:

The mob will devour the mob..relax — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) March 14, 2021

Well, outrage mobs do have a knack for devouring themselves, so there is precedent …

They do feed on their own. — rosebud101 (@rosebud101) March 14, 2021

Looking forward to that.. — Constance Moskos (@toomuchla) March 15, 2021

Very true, it already has begun — Larry D Wells (@RaginEagle) March 15, 2021

That’s what I’m hoping. — Jacki Collert (@jcollert) March 14, 2021

I do hope you are right. — Cindy Schopf (@CindySchopf) March 14, 2021

I hope you're right; it's getting a little scary. — Cary E. Wilhide (@CaryEWilhide) March 15, 2021

It sure is.

And that raises an important question: if the mob ultimately does devour itself, what happens to the collateral damage?