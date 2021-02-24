How Refreshing™ it is to finally have a president who puts his money where his mouth is and is right there for people who are suffering!

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to visit Houston on Friday, following winter storm https://t.co/YfVJctqm9s pic.twitter.com/ggdF0Nwi3N — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) February 24, 2021

More:

The president said earlier he doesn’t want to be a burden, as communities struggle to recover from last week’s winter storm. “They’re working like the devil to take care of their folks,” Biden said last week of Texas officials. … Part of the job of being president is responding to the destruction left behind by earthquakes, hurricanes, tornadoes and other natural disasters, or events like deadly mass shootings, or even acts of terrorism.

He doesn’t want to be a burden to Texans by reassuring them in person that he cares, even thought that’s part of his job! How considerate!

10 days and 70 degrees warmer. What a leader 🤦‍♀️ — Kristi Stillwell (@kstillwell90) February 24, 2021

A week and a half later, now that the snow's gone and it's 80 degrees. Stay home, pal. — Wooden Nickel (@WoodenNickelTX) February 24, 2021

And how considerate of the media to not give him a hard time for something they’d to which they’d devote countless hours of coverage if his name were Donald Trump instead of Joe Biden!

10 days after it happened. Imagine the news cycle with the previous guy. https://t.co/W4Qjl3YVeF — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 24, 2021

CNN would've had a drone streaming live footage of every contemptible step Orange Man took until he got on a plane — Jason Hart (@jasonahart) February 24, 2021

Just wait till he starts tossing hot dogs wrapped in toilet paper. The Media be like pic.twitter.com/9JeUfsIEbO — JDHoles (@JDHoles) February 24, 2021

Joe Biden can put kids in cages and take his sweet time visiting disaster victims.