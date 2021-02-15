Do you remember Ana Navarro’s take on CNN host Chris Cuomo’s on-air lovefests with his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo?

For months, @CNN has carried almost 24/7 sobering Covid-news. A few minutes of friendly bantering b/w 2 brothers w/high-profile, high-stress jobs, is not supposed to be journalism. It’s called humor. It is a coping mechanism for some of us. Simple. If it offends you, don’t watch. https://t.co/BXraeuMahJ — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) May 21, 2020

Janice Dean definitely remembers. When Dean called Navarro out for making excuses for the Cuomos’ shameless behavior, Navarro decided that snark was the best way to respond to someone who had lost loved ones as a result of Andrew Cuomo’s nursing home policy.

1. I don’t know you, but feel great sympathy for all the families like yours, who have lost loved ones to Covid. Must be so sad. 2. If this had happened on Fox News, I would not have seen it. 3. I don’t need your permission to stand-up, speak-up or act-up. 4. Have a nice day. https://t.co/35bRM09JOx — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) May 21, 2020

Well, now it’s Dean’s turn to get snarky:

Janice Dean has more than earned the right to dunk on Ana Navarro. And you know what? We hope she keeps doing it. Navarro deserves to get dunked on.