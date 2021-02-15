Do you remember Ana Navarro’s take on CNN host Chris Cuomo’s on-air lovefests with his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo?

Janice Dean definitely remembers. When Dean called Navarro out for making excuses for the Cuomos’ shameless behavior, Navarro decided that snark was the best way to respond to someone who had lost loved ones as a result of Andrew Cuomo’s nursing home policy.

Well, now it’s Dean’s turn to get snarky:

Janice Dean has more than earned the right to dunk on Ana Navarro. And you know what? We hope she keeps doing it. Navarro deserves to get dunked on.

