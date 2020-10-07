Another day, another fantastic, receipt-laden thread from Drew Holden, this time on Democrats and the media’s refusal to hold themselves accountable for pushing the Russia collusion narrative that’s been unraveling at breakneck speed.

If you’re looking for some exercise, join Holden for a comprehensive stroll down Memory Lane:

Brace yourselves:

That’s messed up. It’s genuinely messed up.

Because Drew — unlike so many Democrats and media firefighters — has a conscience. It takes no integrity whatsoever to run with a bogus narrative; true integrity lies in owning up to your mistakes.

Until Democrats and the media own up to what they’ve done, we have absolutely no reason to trust them.

