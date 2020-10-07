Another day, another fantastic, receipt-laden thread from Drew Holden, this time on Democrats and the media’s refusal to hold themselves accountable for pushing the Russia collusion narrative that’s been unraveling at breakneck speed.

If you’re looking for some exercise, join Holden for a comprehensive stroll down Memory Lane:

🧵Thread🧵 At some point, we need to have a reckoning about the ways that Dems & the media pushed the “Russian collusion” narrative – absent any evidence – and how they’ve refused to revisit it as the narrative has fallen apart. Just in case you’ve forgotten how bad it was👇 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 7, 2020

Brace yourselves:

We have to start here with @HillaryClinton, whose team invented this smear. All of these were from before the election. The timing is important because we just learned today that US intel was worried about how Russia would use Clinton’s concocted attacks: https://t.co/QnwlGRDh6d pic.twitter.com/faJEp2e1RA — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 7, 2020

Of course, she wasn’t alone. Shortly behind her was @SpeakerPelosi, who took the fabricated allegations and, along with the rest of congressional Dems, whipped them into a firestorm unlike anything we’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/NPqPQwhvnm — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 7, 2020

One of the key voices in all this, of course, was @RepAdamSchiff, who showboated his way to national attention. When Mueller couldn’t find anything to validate Schiff’s claims, he pushed them anyway. It’s a conspiracy theory at this rate. pic.twitter.com/JRwIcwX5sg — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 7, 2020

Clinton’s running mate, @timkaine, ran with the allegations before the election and, as a member of the Senate, has continued to push the “Russian collusion” narrative, through impeachment and beyond. pic.twitter.com/5v0nde7tx2 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 7, 2020

He isn’t on twitter but again it’s really hard to overstate the role of Harry Reid in the creation of everything dumb and bad in our present politics. pic.twitter.com/Wv0fF5VADC — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 7, 2020

One of my favorite characters in all this has been @tedlieu. I’m not sure that boosting the reliability of Brennan, Christopher Steele, or the FISA Court has aged particularly well. pic.twitter.com/E1DsUQ6Rtw — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 7, 2020

Suffice it to say that there were more Dems, but we’ve got other key players to get to. Here’s @dccc summing it up. pic.twitter.com/971prHrGcv — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 7, 2020

From the Dems’ mouths to the media’s ears, as ever. Perhaps the worst booster of the “Russian collusion” narrative was @MSNBC. That includes pushing @HillaryClinton’s refusal to concede the election. And they had @petestrzok on. pic.twitter.com/x7lkaymnca — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 7, 2020

But the worst element has to be @Maddow, who boosted every firing idea and story you can imagine. I’ve only got enough room for a handful. There’s no two ways around it: This. Is. A. Conspiracy. Theory. pic.twitter.com/G69cYtTf1n — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 7, 2020

She wasn’t alone at her program. @chrislhayes was pushing just about all of the same talking points, including the mother of all wingnut theories, that Trump had been a Russian asset since 1987. pic.twitter.com/aKWmJ8N87A — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 7, 2020

For those interested, I’ve got a whole thread on Russian asset since 1987 smear, originally put to paper by @jonathanchait: https://t.co/4i73i1xR6P — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 7, 2020

But they’ve got competition even from their own outlet. Here’s @JoyAnnReid, who never sees a left wing conspiracy that she isn’t interested in, with a special shout-out to @MalcolmNance, a longtime booster of Russian collusion. Also, not sure the Fusion GPS endorsement held up. pic.twitter.com/bh6mdZN4bf — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 7, 2020

You may have forgotten that @CNN had three journalists who had to resign after a retracted story alleging a connection between Trump and Russia. That may not have even been their worst reporting. Shoutout to @CillizzaCNN. pic.twitter.com/QvGI5Miqqx — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 7, 2020

There was plenty more from @nytimes but I got hung up on the fact that their scenario planning was basically limited to “bad for Trump” to “jail” – in retrospect, that hasn’t exactly held up well. pic.twitter.com/6cE80P3d5w — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 7, 2020

I think this one from @TIME is pretty clear. pic.twitter.com/pcdtBooQvz — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 7, 2020

And then there’s @BuzzFeedNews, who gave us the thoroughly debunked Steele dossier. But to me, the best part is their suggestion of “icing on the cake” related to Putin. Just incredible journalism. pic.twitter.com/ddOy4CVYgK — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 7, 2020

For those interested, I did a full thread on the Steele dossier as well. It has since imploded. https://t.co/Tp3iTUcifr — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 7, 2020

As ever, the galaxy brain blue checks got involved on this one. Here’s @JuddLegum. pic.twitter.com/e3imjcC3LP — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 7, 2020

Obligatory @kurteichenwald mention, all of these from before the election. pic.twitter.com/1ujHunB9Yf — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 7, 2020

I will never forgive myself for supporting the candidacy of @EvanMcMullin. I was bamboozled, I’ll admit it. pic.twitter.com/MOs3kvUOe2 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 7, 2020

And @KeithOlbermann had a nightly rant about this for months. pic.twitter.com/P4slm1VLDu — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 7, 2020

Where is the follow up? From anyone, at all, about any of this? The Russian Collusion hoax has fallen apart more and more everyday. And we haven’t heard a word of comment from any of the people responsible for pushing it and helping fracture this country. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 7, 2020

That’s messed up. It’s genuinely messed up.

If you aren’t outraged by all this, and the clear coordination across multiple organs of the US government, I don’t know what to tell you. I don’t know how to convince you to care that the POTUS has been undermined for four years by a malicious lie from his political opponents. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 7, 2020

I’ve said this before and I’ll have to say it again: you don’t need to be a fan of Trump to be outraged about the Russian collusion conspiracy. But it’s a mark against your patriotism, your judgement, or your intellect if you aren’t. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 7, 2020

Also, I’ve said this before, too, but beyond just being perhaps the most defining political scandal of our time, the Russian collusion hoax gets under my skin because I bought it. I fell for it. And I’m enormously angry for having been duped. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 7, 2020

And for my friends on the other side of the aisle and in mainstream media: I beg you, pay attention to this. Treat this scandal with the same kind of anger you had at the (purported) collusion. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 7, 2020

Imagine how you would feel if a duly elected Democrat – say, Hillary Clinton – had won an election and then you saw your opponents and the media denigrate her for four years over allegations that never stuck. How mad would you be? — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 7, 2020

That’s precisely how mad millions of Americans who think differently than you do feel right now. And you’ve given them a lot of reasons for anger. Try to empathize with that. Try to get to the truth. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 7, 2020

Also, if you haven’t already seen, I’ve got a whole separate thread on Carter Page: https://t.co/OX6rcpPu6s — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 7, 2020

I just don’t get it. I can’t possibly bring myself to understand how anyone could look back on these takes, knowing what we know now, and not feel a deep, abiding sense of shame at the damage done, and a need to fix it (or hide under a rock forever). — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 7, 2020

Because Drew — unlike so many Democrats and media firefighters — has a conscience. It takes no integrity whatsoever to run with a bogus narrative; true integrity lies in owning up to your mistakes.

Man you’re on a tear 🙌 and you’re exactly right! — AnonAmber (@AnonAmber) October 7, 2020

Absolutely amazing stroll down a bleak memory lane. A keeper for the grandkids. — EricStoner (@TesterTwitt) October 7, 2020

Until Democrats and the media own up to what they’ve done, we have absolutely no reason to trust them.