Brian Stelter has some thoughts on Kayleigh McEnany’s recent COVID19 diagnosis:

CNN’s @brianstelter on @PressSec testing positive: “I don’t want to kick someone when they’re down or sick, but … " pic.twitter.com/NPZ8exPm4u — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 5, 2020

"It is more evidence of a cover up, more evidence of denialism at the White House until you start coughing and can’t deny it any more. I think the idea she’s an essential worker is an insult to truck drivers, delivery workers, grocery clerks that are essential workers." — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 5, 2020

Gotta love how he claims Kayleigh McEnany is insulting frontline workers by referring to herself as an essential worker when Brian considers himself to be as essential — if not moreso — than actual frontline workers.