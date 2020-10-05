Brian Stelter has some thoughts on Kayleigh McEnany’s recent COVID19 diagnosis:

Gotta love how he claims Kayleigh McEnany is insulting frontline workers by referring to herself as an essential worker when Brian considers himself to be as essential — if not moreso — than actual frontline workers.

