Remember the show “NUMB3RS”? If not, that’s OK. It wasn’t very good.

Which is really surprising when you consider that a guy like Nicolas Falacci co-created it. Like, look at his take on Amy Coney Barrett. Clearly he’s got creativity to spare:

I hope no one is surprised Amy Coney Island Barrett refused to recuse herself from hearing any election-based cases. She is corrupt. She has zero investment in the Constitution. She’s likely a Unitary Executive theory adherent. Which translates to FASCIST. pic.twitter.com/O51Df8uwbY — Nicolas Falacci (@NickFalacci) September 30, 2020

Well, that took a fun turn! We mean, “Amy Coney Island Barrett” was a pretty great start, but the way he followed that all the way to “FASCIST”? Just amazing.

it starts out slow, but by the end of the tweet it’s all fireworks. https://t.co/HL8mzPPvhD — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 30, 2020

“she won’t recuse her self argle blargle FASCIST." — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 30, 2020

As you can imagine, Nick’s managed to cook up quite a ratio:

And if anyone deserves it, he does. Nice job, Nick!

the blue-checks are not doing well https://t.co/CmAyz0VOis — Saurabh Sharma (@ssharmaUS) October 1, 2020

Not if Nick is any indication.

I am sorry this is happening to you. pic.twitter.com/wmuSZvgDDx — Abraham Linksys 🇺🇸 (@Abraham_Linksis) October 1, 2020

Can I call someone for you? — アーケットシスターズ (@ArquetteSisters) September 30, 2020

We hope Nick gets the help he so desperately needs. Because he needs it pretty desperately.

As do a lot of lefties flipping their lids over Amy Coney Barrett right now.

"Fascist" is the new word that doesn't mean anything anymore, because the left has misused it, redefined it, humped it like a horny rabbit & flogged it like a dead horse.

Add it to the list of other words they've diluted by overusing them in their moronic tantrums.#Whatever https://t.co/Ob4Ds93xfL — Allen Ray (@2CynicAl65) October 1, 2020

Pro tip #1: Don’t throw the “fascist” label at everything you don’t like.

Pro tip #2: