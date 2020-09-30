Jon Meacham is a writer and presidential biographer, so take his assessment of Donald Trump’s debate performance for all it’s worth:

No hyperbole: The incumbent’s behavior this evening is the lowest moment in the history of the presidency since Andrew Johnson’s racist state papers. — Jon Meacham (@jmeacham) September 30, 2020

“No hyperbole.”

No hyperbole 😂 — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) September 30, 2020

I would hate to see what you think hyperbole is! — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 30, 2020

You know, for a presidential biographer, he sure doesn’t seem to be all that familiar with the history of the presidency.

history began in 2017. https://t.co/4NaWeNCW5G — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 30, 2020

This is the kind of thing you say when you have no idea what you're talking about but are supremely confident the clapping seals will RT anyways. https://t.co/nPPaNt2DNv — Kayla Elizabeth (@VixenRogue) September 30, 2020

Yep.

And there is a reason why Meacham is a biographer. I find it offensive to the victims of American slavery, Japanese internment camps, and those affected by the re-segregation under Wilson on this historical revisionism. https://t.co/pVAZXpiEZc — kaitlin, the dogma lives loudly within me (@thefactualprep) September 30, 2020

Bro, your profile picture is of a guy who forced Asian Americans out of their homes and into internment camps. https://t.co/UsSz7Rj96F — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 30, 2020

Oh. pic.twitter.com/ruuek8CtqH — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 30, 2020

Not to be parochial, but I think a strong case could be made that FDR sending boatloads of Jews back to Nazi-occupied Europe and into Hitler's death camps was worse. https://t.co/N9thDeS6mK — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) September 30, 2020

Woodrow Wilson screened "Birth of a Nation" at the White House. FDR interned hundreds of thousands of Japanese Americans. Bill Clinton used the Oval Office as a harem. Try again. https://t.co/pvfyKPoTpF — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 30, 2020

If he tries again, he might pull a muscle. Best to just pat him on the head and send him on his way.

TDS strikes again — Julia Wilk (@Wilkhome) September 30, 2020

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.