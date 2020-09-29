Mitch McConnell is going to face an increasing number of increasingly stupid questions about SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett.
And if we’re lucky, this will be his response to all of them going forward:
Question is posed to McConnell as to whether if Barrett is confirmed, if she should recuse herself from any election-related cases. McConnell doesn't respond and the press pool is kicked out from the room.
