Mitch McConnell is going to face an increasing number of increasingly stupid questions about SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

And if we’re lucky, this will be his response to all of them going forward:

Question is posed to McConnell as to whether if Barrett is confirmed, if she should recuse herself from any election-related cases. McConnell doesn't respond and the press pool is kicked out from the room. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 29, 2020

Cocaine Mitch continues to impress us.

Owned — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 29, 2020

We can’t get enough of it.

Excellent — Dan Stringer, SEC Pimp (@Danstringer74) September 29, 2020

Awesome! — Colleyville Citizen (@MarkMor20268615) September 29, 2020

Correct response to an asinine question like that — Elon Tusk (@Justanormaldu10) September 29, 2020

Good for him. — Ed Oxbow (@Carmard) September 29, 2020

Cocaine Mitch is an American hero https://t.co/4nsBgltdMk — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 29, 2020

Fact check: True.