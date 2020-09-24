Bulwark Principled Conservative Charlie Sykes has just been thinking about something today, for no particular reason:

Well, let’s think about that, Charlie.

Oh.

We would, too. Although it’s already too late:

Preserved for posterity.

At least it seems to be going over well with some of Sykes’ fellow Principled people:

Just having a normal one.

To be fair, “unhinged” is normal for the Bulwark.

Charlie Sykes has become everything he professes to hate. And then some.

Meanwhile:

***

Update:

Guys:

What the hell.

