Before Kamala Harris was a U.S. Senator and presidential vice presidential candidate, she was Attorney General of California. And before that, she was a prosecutor.

So, what was it that prompted her to begin this particular career path? According to her, it had a lot to do with her best friend in high school:

That’s a very noble reason to want to become a prosecutor.

Unfortunately, Kamala Harris’ own actions suggest that she’s not actually all that committed to protecting victims of sexual predators:

And as the Daily Caller reported last week, it wasn’t just the man accused of assaulting the 8-year-old girl who was bailed out thanks to the Minneapolis Freedom Fund. There have been other alleged violent criminals as well:

And a twice-convicted sex offender. No doubt that they’re the only people of less-than-stellar character to have been released thanks to Harris’ beloved Minneapolis Freedom Fund.

And the worst part is that this really does appear to be a pattern with her.

If Kamala Harris believes in justice for victims, she sure has a funny way of showing it.

Inquiring minds want to know.

