Breaking outrage from CNN’s Jim Acosta, coming to you from Donald Trump’s presser today:

Trump says he's pushing for country to reopen as vaccine is developed: "Vaccine or no vaccine we're back." — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 15, 2020

Dear God. How did you manage to keep it together, Jim?

Because people like me are expendable — djkingsmill (@djkingsmill) May 15, 2020

IOW "Die for me." — IrishHawk (@IrishHawk2) May 15, 2020

He is just reckless and will kill thousands more. — Walter Jensen (@wajj2020) May 15, 2020

famous last words before Darwinism takes over — Squiggly McGee (@mcgee2020ohno) May 15, 2020

To unmarked mass graves — bjornapooryoung (@Bjornapoor) May 15, 2020

If Donald Trump had told us that he wanted to get our economy back up and running while COVID19 vaccine research is ongoing, we don’t know what we would’ve done.

Oh, wait. Yes we do. We would’ve said, “Well, duh.”

We have always known this, but you people kept ratcheting the expectation for a vaccine like we lived in a sci-fi movie. — Jay (@OneFineJay) May 15, 2020

We can't wait for a vaccine. https://t.co/AeKDiuhQJI — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 15, 2020

Folks we are a year away from a vaccine if one can even be produced. The president is ultimately correct, with or without a vaccine we will have to open up — cameraman502 (@cameraman502) May 15, 2020

A COVID19 vaccine would be amazing. But we can’t count on one, certainly not soon — despite what Mark Esper says:

"Winning matters and we will deliver" by the end of the year a #COVID19 vaccine, promises @EsperDoD. pic.twitter.com/4vJM7oYTqe — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) May 15, 2020

The COVID19 crisis is extremely complex. We can’t wait for or expect a simple answer to such a complicated issue. But it does seem fair to say at this point that keeping the economy shut down indefinitely until there’s a vaccine is neither realistic nor advisable.

Is this a surprise, Jim? Those goalpost you people keep moving must be getting really heavy. The American ppl never cut a deal to be locked down until a vaccine. 30 Days to Slow the Spread was the deal & state govt's have been violating their end of the deal ever since. https://t.co/s0MyLdGjHB — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) May 15, 2020