COVID19 has affected everyone in different ways.

Apparently it’s affected Jared Leto by … not affecting him. At least not for 12 days:

Wow. 12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility.

Celebrity unaware of what’s happening in the world because he’s on a silent meditation in the desert.

Honestly, that seems about right.

This is the most Jared Leto thing ever https://t.co/LCjxoV3lm3 — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) March 17, 2020

It really is.

Thank you Jared. We’re all struggling during this time. I don’t have the virus but I did have to read these tweets — grace spelman (@GraceSpelman) March 17, 2020

Go back to the desert — DavKind (@DavKind76) March 17, 2020

Hi guys, I was trying to find a way to tell you all and humbly brag about my meditations- as too many people who meditate do,… and this covid thing just made it too easy. Anyways me and my ego are definitely healthy as ever. ✌️ — Michael Smith (@MicSmith2607) March 17, 2020

Oh well. The important thing is that he’s emerged from the desert and now understands that things are happening. Things that were happening more than 12 days ago.

It's been around longer than 12 days. pic.twitter.com/Oy8lkNMSt0 — dawn sickles ✍ (@dawn_sickles) March 17, 2020

Maybe before his trip to the desert, he was silently meditating under a rock.

Believe that Jared’s here now and his mind has been opened to the awareness of the universe and all its truths. Or something.

Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that’s been changed forever. Mind blowing – to say the least. I’m getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what’s going on. — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 17, 2020

Anyway, social distancing:

Hope you and yours are ok. Sending positive energy to all. Stay inside. Stay safe. — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 17, 2020

You too, Jared. You too.