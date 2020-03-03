We know MSNBC (and the rest of the MSM) isn’t exactly thrilled about Bernie Sanders’ Democratic primary success so far, but you’d think they’d maybe try just a little bit harder to hide it than … this:
@MSNBC is deliberately changing the colors of results on exit polls to make @BernieSanders appear unfavorable smdh pic.twitter.com/kXKC2B6kuC
— Nick McNamara (@nickmc95) March 3, 2020
Come on, guys. Seriously?
This is, at best, some bush league graphics work. https://t.co/KGKY0QXW0p
— Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) March 3, 2020
Amazing
— romcommie (@romcommie1) March 3, 2020
Damn.
— TJ "Misfit Black Girl" Bergen (@Cofadad) March 3, 2020
SMH–what??? Unbelievable.
— Lila Roberts (@Lila_Roberts) March 3, 2020
It's the little things like this that add up, it's so infuriating
— Hilary Agro 🍄 (@hilaryagro) March 3, 2020
That’s just petty
— Cow Daddy is Weird (@carlos_bonanza) March 3, 2020
God they’re pathetic
— jess (@Tolerance_haver) March 3, 2020