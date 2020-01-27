Guys. You guys. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell may have just stumbled onto something yuge concerning Donald Trump and John Bolton.

Just hear him out:

John Bolton is an extreme hawk on Iran. 2 days after Bolton submitted his manuscript to the White House, Trump killed Iran's General Qassem Soleimani. Coincidence? Or was Trump trying to influence Bolton not to testify to the Senate? https://t.co/AGEutOak5Z — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) January 27, 2020

The lid has been blown clean off.

Here is where we are. We have a president murdering people to stop people from telling on him. — Tessa (@TessaLightsItUp) January 27, 2020

Yes, that’s definitely where we are.

Handy journalism tip: if you put a question mark at the end, you're never wrong! https://t.co/Pid4I16HeA — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) January 27, 2020

lol — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 27, 2020

Jesus Christ take off the tin foil hat — Vicodank (@Vicodank1) January 27, 2020