Not sure this will have much of an impact on CNN, but we can at least understand the motivations behind the gesture. Apparently a pro-Bernie Sanders subreddit “is indefinitely suspending the hosting of all content produced by CNN”:

The popular pro-Bernie Sanders subreddit r/SandersForPresident says it is “removing all content from CNN for the foreseeable future” because “they have abandoned their journalistic integrity”: CNN’s debate “has been criticized across the entire ideological spectrum of media.” pic.twitter.com/h37aY3us3R — Holly Otterbein (@hollyotterbein) January 16, 2020

It goes on, CNN “moderators spent the entire debate asking slanted questions obviously designed to weaken Americans’ confidence in Senator Sanders, the current frontrunner in the first three primary states.” — Holly Otterbein (@hollyotterbein) January 16, 2020

CNN’s treatment of the escalating tensions between Elizabeth Warren vs. Bernie Sanders has indeed been pretty horrendous. From the get-go, they threw their lot in with Warren without reservation (no pun intended, of course).

Here’s an example of one of the questions that angered Sanders supporters and was criticized by some in the media (including myself). https://t.co/2RQBNpQt4w https://t.co/uCfpJHq2DG — Holly Otterbein (@hollyotterbein) January 16, 2020

Actual Qs: “Sen. Warren confirmed in a statement that in 2018 you told her that you did not believe that a woman could win the election. Why did you say that?” Bernie: I didn't “Sen. Warren, what did you think when Senator Sanders told you a woman could not win the election?” — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) January 15, 2020

CNN didn’t confirm Warren’s Bernie-told-me-a-woman-couldn’t-win-the-presidency story before running with it, and they spent Tuesday night’s debate carrying water for her. So we get where SandersForPresident is coming from.

they right tho — tyler 🌹🚩 (@tylerrsylvester) January 16, 2020

They have. CNN is trash. — CJ 🛹 (@Beanzamillion21) January 16, 2020

Good. CNN is garbage. — tarrvis (@_tarrvis) January 16, 2020

"…abandoned their journalistic integrity."/? CNN swims and basks in their LACK of journalistic integrity. — Robert L. Richerson (@roblricherson) January 16, 2020

CNN activism is finally getting called out Setting up Bernie at the debate

Setting up McSally this morning People are sick of it https://t.co/luAy98ZNSG — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 16, 2020

As we suggested above, one subreddit’s move won’t necessarily prove to be consequential as far as the election is concerned. On the other hand, if enough Bernie Sanders supporters get tired of CNN and the rest of the MSM’s conduct, who knows?