Yesterday morning, the Washington Post’s Dave Weigel tweeted something pretty hilarious, albeit unintentionally so:

The only thing more hilarious than the notion that “there’s not really a left-wing media infrastructure that will gnaw on interesting conspiracy theories” is the fact that Weigel’s take was amplified by none other than CNN’s Brian Stelter:

For Stelter of all people to be sitting there on his high horse when it comes to conspiracy theories … well, he’s got chutzpah. We’ll give him that.

And Lord knows there’s plenty more where that came from.

