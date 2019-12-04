Yesterday morning, the Washington Post’s Dave Weigel tweeted something pretty hilarious, albeit unintentionally so:

Two great examples of partisan media asymmetry: The Epstein saga and the mysterious Walter Reed visit. There's not really a left-wing media infrastructure that will gnaw on interesting conspiracy stories like there is on the right. https://t.co/LKhhCSCmsT — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) December 3, 2019

The only thing more hilarious than the notion that “there’s not really a left-wing media infrastructure that will gnaw on interesting conspiracy theories” is the fact that Weigel’s take was amplified by none other than CNN’s Brian Stelter:

For Stelter of all people to be sitting there on his high horse when it comes to conspiracy theories … well, he’s got chutzpah. We’ll give him that.

And Lord knows there’s plenty more where that came from.