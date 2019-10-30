How awesomely is Kamala Harris’ campaign going? This awesomely:

Breaking news: Kamala Harris is laying off dozens of aides at her Baltimore HQ and moving staffers to Iowa as she struggles to revive her troubled presidential bidhttps://t.co/O78OKU9RxG — POLITICO (@politico) October 30, 2019

Kamala Harris is hemorrhaging cash and in danger of lacking the resources to mount a competitive bid against better-funded rivals in Iowa https://t.co/AyyrrLPiXd — POLITICO (@politico) October 30, 2019

The overhaul will touch nearly every facet of Kamala Harris’ operation. Layoffs or re-deployments are expected in: — Baltimore (her campaign HQ)

— New Hampshire

— Nevada

— California (her home state that advisers once viewed as a big asset)https://t.co/AyyrrLPiXd — POLITICO (@politico) October 30, 2019

More from Politico:

Kamala Harris is dramatically restructuring her campaign by redeploying staffers to Iowa and laying off dozens of aides at her Baltimore headquarters, according to campaign sources and a memo obtained by POLITICO Wednesday, as she struggles to resuscitate her beleaguered presidential bid. The moves come as Harris is hemorrhaging cash and in danger of lacking the resources to mount a competitive bid against better-funded rivals in Iowa. The overhaul will touch nearly every facet of Harris’ operation, with layoffs or re-deployments coming at headquarters, as well as in New Hampshire, Nevada and her home state of California, a Super Tuesday prize that her advisers once viewed as a big asset. … The major shake-up is the latest strategic maneuver to help rescue a campaign that was still being viewed as a likely early-state juggernaut three months ago after Harris confronted Joe Biden in a debate over school busing. The performance seemed to signal the realization of the promise Harris displayed during her campaign launch before 22,000 spectators in Oakland. Yet it’s been downhill since the summer spike.

Here’s the memo, by the way:

Here’s the @KamalaHarris campaign memo announcing they’re shrinking staff and cutting costs: pic.twitter.com/Ws5YFWoIHX — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) October 30, 2019

Well, shoot.

Harris memo takes a shot at Booker, Castro, says she won't "threaten to drop out or deploy gimmicks" https://t.co/qvcpSzgqAG — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) October 30, 2019

How could this have happened?

Ah, yes. That would certainly explain it.

It’s a damn shame.