As Twitchy told you earlier, Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted about a 9-month-old boy who “died as a direct result of Trump’s cuts to Medicaid and CHIP”:

A nine month old died as a direct result of Trump’s cuts to Medicaid and CHIP. He is one of a million children to lose healthcare. Let that sink in. https://t.co/U4q8uXksKZ — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) October 24, 2019

What Omar forgot to mention was that she was lying through her teeth:

Why is this tweet still up? *The boy didn't die

*The hospital treated him even though he didn't have insurance

*The mom didn't fill out the correct paperwork

*He's now covered by Medicaid https://t.co/sp44TCzgR5 https://t.co/tBSrbp2K7F — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) October 24, 2019

Indeed, why is that tweet still up? Wasn’t it just yesterday that Omar’s fellow Squad member and anti-Semitic soul sister AOC was going off on Mark Zuckerberg for failing to do enough to keep Facebook free of lies?

"So you WILL take down lies or you WON'T take down lies?" @AOC runs Zuckerberg through a series of hypothetical ads she could run with lies in them, and he can't say if they'd stay up. pic.twitter.com/wlqqvZOvWy — Alexis Goldstein 🔥 (@alexisgoldstein) October 23, 2019

Here is @AOC's full questioning of Mark Zuckerberg. "Could I run ads targeting Republicans in primaries saying that they voted for the Green New Deal?" pic.twitter.com/VrGQw7UzIW — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) October 23, 2019

We know Twitter isn’t the same as Facebook, but shouldn’t AOC’s anti-lie crusade extend to other powerful social media platforms?

Also, if you are going to require Facebook to police the veracity of political speech, shouldn't the same apply to Twitter? They should have to remove this tweet using that (bad) standard, right? — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 24, 2019

We’re just dying to hear how she feels about Ilhan Omar brazenly spreading outright fake news on social media.

Does @AOC believe this social media company should censor her fellow squad member’s utterly false tweet? — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 24, 2019

This tweet comes a day after AOC says social media sites have a responsibility to remove any fake stories. So I assume this should be removed as well then? https://t.co/0MWzUP9dyb — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 24, 2019

We’re not psychics or anything, but at this point, we feel pretty confident saying that AOC won’t be coming after Jack Dorsey to do something about Ilhan Omar’s lies. After all, AOC regularly uses Twitter to push lies of her own.

But hey, at least the media firefighters who fawned over AOC’s absurd line of questioning for Zuckerberg yesterday will call Omar out today, right?

So where are all the journalists concerned about Facebook allowing false political ads to call out Omar for posting false information to try to attack political opponents?https://t.co/e7mkL60dso https://t.co/4ObJPb5h0V — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 24, 2019