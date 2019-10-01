Is there any group of people who’ve had it harder in this country than journalists? The answer, of course, is no. Fighting all those fires and guarding all that truth really takes a lot out of them. They deserve a break. The Nation’s Jeet Heer knows:
When this is all over every journalist in America will need a six month vacation.
— Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) September 30, 2019
It’s just been so difficult, you guys.
The real heroes…… https://t.co/fGRYoOCiOK
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 1, 2019
wont someone think of the journos
— Dañiel Simpson (@DSimpson88) October 1, 2019
The journos will think of the journos. That’s all they think about. And yet, this detail about their lives managed to escape Jeet’s attention:
They had all of 2008-2016 off Jeet.
— The Camo(papa) Who Laughs… (@camopapa0410) October 1, 2019
Like the one they took from 2009-2016?
— PeteInJersey (@PeteInJersey) October 1, 2019
They should be well-rested after 8 yrs of Obama.
— Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) October 1, 2019
One would think.
Nah. Those buckets of water they carried will tire anyone out.
— Mr. Nite (@mister_nite) October 1, 2019
OK, fair enough.
In any event, if Jeet and pals are really this worn out, maybe six months just isn’t enough time to really reset, you know?
I’ve got a longer term suggestion. https://t.co/tRMeU5tNCn
— David Reaboi (@davereaboi) October 1, 2019
Make it permanent.
— Tonya still @watchingfoxes (@tonya_still) October 1, 2019
They're free to retire.
It would vastly improve things. https://t.co/20G2kWmf4b
— RBe (@RBPundit) October 1, 2019
Sounds good, we could use a vacation off from journalists.
— Regs (@r3gulations) October 1, 2019