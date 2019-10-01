Is there any group of people who’ve had it harder in this country than journalists? The answer, of course, is no. Fighting all those fires and guarding all that truth really takes a lot out of them. They deserve a break. The Nation’s Jeet Heer knows:

When this is all over every journalist in America will need a six month vacation. — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) September 30, 2019

It’s just been so difficult, you guys.

wont someone think of the journos — Dañiel Simpson (@DSimpson88) October 1, 2019

The journos will think of the journos. That’s all they think about. And yet, this detail about their lives managed to escape Jeet’s attention:

They had all of 2008-2016 off Jeet. — The Camo(papa) Who Laughs… (@camopapa0410) October 1, 2019

Like the one they took from 2009-2016? — PeteInJersey (@PeteInJersey) October 1, 2019

They should be well-rested after 8 yrs of Obama. — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) October 1, 2019

One would think.

Nah. Those buckets of water they carried will tire anyone out. — Mr. Nite (@mister_nite) October 1, 2019

OK, fair enough.

In any event, if Jeet and pals are really this worn out, maybe six months just isn’t enough time to really reset, you know?

I’ve got a longer term suggestion. https://t.co/tRMeU5tNCn — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) October 1, 2019

Make it permanent. — Tonya still @watchingfoxes (@tonya_still) October 1, 2019

They're free to retire. It would vastly improve things. https://t.co/20G2kWmf4b — RBe (@RBPundit) October 1, 2019