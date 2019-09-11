The Trump administration’s decision to pursue a ban on non-tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes sounds like it’s straight out of the Michael Bloomberg playbook. Which is probably by it’s earning the praise of none other than Nanny Bloomberg himself:

There it is.

This is the absolute wrong approach. — Respectable Username (@somethi79963647) September 11, 2019

Of course. No wonder Bloomberg loves it.

This will kill millions. You know thishttps://t.co/GdJ2e2Ea5D — Stuart (@stuart180) September 11, 2019

Oh well. If that’s the price to pay for increased cigarette tax revenue, so be it.