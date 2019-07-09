As Twitchy told you earlier, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went after Kellyanne Conway for using the term “catfight” to describe her ongoing feud with Nancy Pelosi. According to AOC, “catfight” is a “sexist term Republicans use”:

“Catfight” is the sexist term Republicans use when two adult women happen to disagree with each other. The reason they find it so novel &exciting is bc the GOP haven’t elected enough women themselves to see that it can, in fact, be a normal occurrence in a functioning democracy. https://t.co/s6eMMmvzrd — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 9, 2019

Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe was one of many who pointed out that Conway being a woman kind of throws a wrench in AOC’s argument:

Yes, Kellyanne is sexist towards women. That makes total sense. — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) July 9, 2019

And, as usual, instead of backing off and admitting that maybe she’d gotten a little bit ahead of herself, AOC grabbed her shovel and doubled down:

Just when you think all hope is lost, we get a Fox News contributor to realize that patriarchy has no gender 😉 https://t.co/sMCYk6i31I — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 9, 2019

Yeah, the word “patriarchy” is definitely not gender-specific or anything.

I understand that this is meant in metaphor, but it literally does have a gender. — Adam Kline (@akline1123) July 9, 2019

Patriarchy literally has a gender. pic.twitter.com/3Bi028CRPI — Danielle Butcher (@DaniSButcher) July 9, 2019

You people and your words-have-meanings hangups.

Yeah in order to have a gender it would need to exist. https://t.co/5HFfOelLeD — neontaster (@neontaster) July 9, 2019

But clearly patriarchy has no gender if AOC, as a stunning and brave woman, thinks it’s cool to disparage Lisa Boothe for having a successful FNC gig. Sexism for AOC, not for thee!

(Being a woman does not mean you’re immune from being bad to women or genderqueer people. Just like being a man doesn’t mean you don’t have a role in the movement for gender equity! We are all in this together.) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 9, 2019

(No, “we” are not.)

Is this a parody account 🤔 — Sheepdog 🇺🇸 (@Sheepdog1979) July 9, 2019

Are you and your lemmings seriously going to act like what you just said made sense? — Smitty (@Clayton_Smith_) July 9, 2019

You bet they are.

White women are the pillars of the patriarchy. It’ll collapse when we stop supporting it. — Kate'thulhu (@thebouncingbird) July 9, 2019

You in Congress isn't everything, but It's made 2019 bearable. Really it's nice when people see the same craziness we do. Love ya AOC, Stay Fierce — Joseph Wilson (@JosephW76281041) July 9, 2019

The lack of general knowledge by FOX News contributors and hosts is why nearly 60% of their statements have been proven to be false. Yet somehow they've managed to brainwash a fanbase that refuses to fact check them. — Davis Schmiven (@WheresMyArk_23) July 9, 2019

Ha! But enough about AOC.