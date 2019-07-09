As Twitchy told you earlier, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went after Kellyanne Conway for using the term “catfight” to describe her ongoing feud with Nancy Pelosi. According to AOC, “catfight” is a “sexist term Republicans use”:
“Catfight” is the sexist term Republicans use when two adult women happen to disagree with each other.
The reason they find it so novel &exciting is bc the GOP haven’t elected enough women themselves to see that it can, in fact, be a normal occurrence in a functioning democracy. https://t.co/s6eMMmvzrd
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 9, 2019
Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe was one of many who pointed out that Conway being a woman kind of throws a wrench in AOC’s argument:
Yes, Kellyanne is sexist towards women. That makes total sense.
— Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) July 9, 2019
And, as usual, instead of backing off and admitting that maybe she’d gotten a little bit ahead of herself, AOC grabbed her shovel and doubled down:
Just when you think all hope is lost, we get a Fox News contributor to realize that patriarchy has no gender 😉 https://t.co/sMCYk6i31I
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 9, 2019
Yeah, the word “patriarchy” is definitely not gender-specific or anything.
— Ethan Letsch (@ethanletsch) July 9, 2019
I understand that this is meant in metaphor, but it literally does have a gender.
— Adam Kline (@akline1123) July 9, 2019
Patriarchy literally has a gender. pic.twitter.com/3Bi028CRPI
— Danielle Butcher (@DaniSButcher) July 9, 2019
You people and your words-have-meanings hangups.
Yeah in order to have a gender it would need to exist. https://t.co/5HFfOelLeD
— neontaster (@neontaster) July 9, 2019
But clearly patriarchy has no gender if AOC, as a stunning and brave woman, thinks it’s cool to disparage Lisa Boothe for having a successful FNC gig. Sexism for AOC, not for thee!
(Being a woman does not mean you’re immune from being bad to women or genderqueer people. Just like being a man doesn’t mean you don’t have a role in the movement for gender equity! We are all in this together.)
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 9, 2019
Is this a parody account 🤔
— Sheepdog 🇺🇸 (@Sheepdog1979) July 9, 2019
Are you and your lemmings seriously going to act like what you just said made sense?
— Smitty (@Clayton_Smith_) July 9, 2019
White women are the pillars of the patriarchy. It’ll collapse when we stop supporting it.
— Kate'thulhu (@thebouncingbird) July 9, 2019
You in Congress isn't everything, but It's made 2019 bearable. Really it's nice when people see the same craziness we do. Love ya AOC, Stay Fierce
— Joseph Wilson (@JosephW76281041) July 9, 2019
The lack of general knowledge by FOX News contributors and hosts is why nearly 60% of their statements have been proven to be false.
Yet somehow they've managed to brainwash a fanbase that refuses to fact check them.
— Davis Schmiven (@WheresMyArk_23) July 9, 2019
Ha! But enough about AOC.