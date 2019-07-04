Have you heard? The Betsy Ross flag is a symbol of white supremacy and our racist past. Nike had no choice but to pull those flag sneakers after Colin Kaepernick told them to. They couldn’t possibly have people thinking that they’d ever support something the flag represents. Like slavery.

Iowahawk, for one, totally understands where they’re coming from:

If anyone needs us, we’ll be dead.

No kidding. Not even tough guy Colin Kaepernick is strong enough to lift that mic off of Nike’s head.

Bonus blow:

Perfect.

