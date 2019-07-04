Have you heard? The Betsy Ross flag is a symbol of white supremacy and our racist past. Nike had no choice but to pull those flag sneakers after Colin Kaepernick told them to. They couldn’t possibly have people thinking that they’d ever support something the flag represents. Like slavery.

Iowahawk, for one, totally understands where they’re coming from:

Attention Assembly Line 1143: cease work on Nike Model 7306-B, they remind American sports person of slavery pic.twitter.com/Z29M6AVD5J — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 2, 2019

Bonus blow:

I can’t wait for the irony of Nike dumping the ones already made like all those losing champions shirts and hats for a tax writeoff into some 3rd world country and these end up on the feet of people living in a country that actually still has slavery. — Stilgaard – Hermit of Eissentam (@Stilgaard) July 2, 2019

