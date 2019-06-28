You know, we were just thinking to ourselves that Jim Acosta’s book didn’t do enough to accurately convey the serious dangers faced by our Guardians of Truth. The firefighters need a bigger hose.

Brian Stelter is that hose:

CNN's Brian Stelter writing book on Fox News and Trump https://t.co/yMdqsGtpMB pic.twitter.com/TPIG4iTWAG — The Hill (@thehill) June 28, 2019

More from The Hill:

CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter has sold the rights to an upcoming book focused on Fox News and President Trump to Simon & Schuster, the publishing house announced Friday. Stelter, who hosts CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” has yet to announce the book’s title but has said it will examine the symbiotic relationship between Fox News and Trump, a frequent guest on the network who has sometimes tapped its personalities for positions in his administration. “You can’t understand America right now without understanding the role of Fox News, and no one is better positioned to tell that story than Brian Stelter,” Julia Cheiffetz, publisher of One Signal, a division of Simon & Schuster, told Deadline in a statement.

Definitely no one is better positioned to tell the story of Fox News and Trump, given that Stelter has managed to parlay his obsession with Fox News and Trump into a successful CNN career. Seriously, the only person who watches Fox News more than Trump might actually be Brian Stelter himself.

Of course. He’s obsessed. — Casey (@CaseyPcasey2) June 28, 2019

We can already tell this book is gonna be a game changer.

This ought to be good https://t.co/OnZgVX0Z52 — candy hearts poured into the fiery quasar (@pipandbaby) June 28, 2019

In spite of the danger! https://t.co/TLRe4DlnTe — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) June 28, 2019

So brave. — Rat Fink (@shmidtBC) June 28, 2019

Didn’t @Acosta already do that bit? — Dallas Slay (@dlslay11) June 28, 2019

This will be better.

"Enemy of the People II (with apologies to Jim Acosta): It's a Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth About Fox News in America" https://t.co/BT7Xe2uuc2 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) June 28, 2019

Stelter's book might sell better if it was more along the lines of "I've had Michael Avenatti and Dan Rather as guests repeatedly on a show called Reliable Sources, and other tales of hilariously self-unaware CNN irony and hypocrisy." — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) June 28, 2019

Well, he hasn’t announced the title yet, so there’s still time for him to pick that one.