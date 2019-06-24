Despite masterminding (if you can really call it that, given how stupid the idea was) his now-infamous hate crime hoax in order to score some extra attention, Jussie Smollett probably wouldn’t mind if we’d all just forget about him for a while.

Unfortunately for him, the police and local media he tried to lie to don’t seem ready to forget about him just yet:

BREAKING: Chicago Police release unseen surveillance video in Jussie Smollett case. We are going through all of it now. Will share noteworthy video here. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/4rUxNOUkK7 — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) June 24, 2019

Breaking: Chicago Police Department have released 70 hours of footage related to the #JussieSmollett hate crime hoax investigation. Local reporters are going through footage now. It includes Smollett having the “noose” around his neck. https://t.co/nVugwE2NjM — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 24, 2019

Here’s Charlie De Mar’s preview of his upcoming report, including footage of Smollett wearing the “noose”:

More:

Body camera video of CPD officers entering Jussie Smollett’s apartment the night attack was reported. He still has rope around his neck. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Fnp0jmo8Ra — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) June 24, 2019

Video from inside taxi of Osundairo brother’s on their way to meet Jussie Smollett night of reported attack..according to CPD@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/kYbUcoiwi5 — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) June 24, 2019

And there’s so much more where that came from.

