Despite masterminding (if you can really call it that, given how stupid the idea was) his now-infamous hate crime hoax in order to score some extra attention, Jussie Smollett probably wouldn’t mind if we’d all just forget about him for a while.
Unfortunately for him, the police and local media he tried to lie to don’t seem ready to forget about him just yet:
BREAKING:
Chicago Police release unseen surveillance video in Jussie Smollett case.
We are going through all of it now.
Will share noteworthy video here. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/4rUxNOUkK7
— Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) June 24, 2019
Breaking: Chicago Police Department have released 70 hours of footage related to the #JussieSmollett hate crime hoax investigation. Local reporters are going through footage now. It includes Smollett having the “noose” around his neck. https://t.co/nVugwE2NjM
— Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 24, 2019
Here’s Charlie De Mar’s preview of his upcoming report, including footage of Smollett wearing the “noose”:
More:
Body camera video of CPD officers entering Jussie Smollett’s apartment the night attack was reported.
He still has rope around his neck. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Fnp0jmo8Ra
— Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) June 24, 2019
“You wanna take it off, or…” 😂
— @ Wit’s End (@AtWitsEndTweets) June 24, 2019
Dude.
Video from inside taxi of Osundairo brother’s on their way to meet Jussie Smollett night of reported attack..according to CPD@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/kYbUcoiwi5
— Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) June 24, 2019
And there’s so much more where that came from.
So far it appears he’s awfully stupid
— PhillyAl (@PhillyAlB) June 24, 2019
Our sources say that assessment is accurate. Something tells us we’re going to enjoy this immensely.
— TJ (@twisterodriquez) June 24, 2019
— Luiscifer (@Guis_Larcia) June 24, 2019
— ImSal (@IamSal_) June 24, 2019
— BBZ🇺🇸🇺🇸🦅⚘🐕 (@BBZ08650647) June 24, 2019
— Deplorable David (@LuckoftheDraw17) June 24, 2019
— Ronnie (@RonnieCPA) June 24, 2019
— L. Norris 🏁 (@IAmLNorris) June 24, 2019
— Jesus Rivera (@jr0790) June 24, 2019
— Tony Stark (@ABQStark) June 24, 2019
— Free Capitalist 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@FreeCapitalist_) June 24, 2019
This is going to be SOOO much fun….
— Rich Jones (@rjones138) June 24, 2019
just when we thought this was over LOL
— Luis (@theluisdiaz) June 24, 2019
Couldn’t be happening to a nicer guy.