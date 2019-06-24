Despite masterminding (if you can really call it that, given how stupid the idea was) his now-infamous hate crime hoax in order to score some extra attention, Jussie Smollett probably wouldn’t mind if we’d all just forget about him for a while.

Unfortunately for him, the police and local media he tried to lie to don’t seem ready to forget about him just yet:

Here’s Charlie De Mar’s preview of his upcoming report, including footage of Smollett wearing the “noose”:

More:

Trending

Dude.

And there’s so much more where that came from.

Our sources say that assessment is accurate. Something tells us we’re going to enjoy this immensely.

Couldn’t be happening to a nicer guy.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Abel Osundairobody cameraCharlie DeMarchicago policehate crimehate crime hoaxJussie SmollettnooseOla OsundairoOsundairo brothers