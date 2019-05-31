As Twitchy told you earlier, Elizabeth Warren managed to make herself look even worse than usual as she cringetastically tried and failed to explain her way out of lying about having Native American heritage in an interview with Charlamagne tha God. To any intellectually honest person watching it, it was clear that she didn’t handle it well. Which would explain why CNN’s Rebecca Buck thinks Warren’s performance was “overwhelmingly positive”:

If that’s not enough to convince you that Elizabeth Warren is a victim of a campaign to make her look bad, maybe Media Matters’ Matthew Gertz can finish the job:

Awww.

Sorry … does anyone have a mirror handy? Because it sounds like Matt here could really use one.

We’ll get our lectures from MMFA when hell freezes over. Until then, they can take their self-righteous, self-unaware B.S. and shove it.

Liberal media are the only media that matter to MMFA. Anything that calls their narrative into question must be discredited and buried immediately.

