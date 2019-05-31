As Twitchy told you earlier, Elizabeth Warren managed to make herself look even worse than usual as she cringetastically tried and failed to explain her way out of lying about having Native American heritage in an interview with Charlamagne tha God. To any intellectually honest person watching it, it was clear that she didn’t handle it well. Which would explain why CNN’s Rebecca Buck thinks Warren’s performance was “overwhelmingly positive”:

Watched the full, nearly hourlong interview. It was overwhelmingly positive – Warren got to dig into a lot of policy, and the hosts were really into her “we’ve got a plan for that” theme. But the Native American exchange will be what folks clip and share. https://t.co/qmSzlMCeob — Rebecca Buck (@RebeccaBuck) May 31, 2019

If that’s not enough to convince you that Elizabeth Warren is a victim of a campaign to make her look bad, maybe Media Matters’ Matthew Gertz can finish the job:

In this case, the "folks" doing the clipping work for America Rising (the GOP opposition research outfit), and the Republican National Committee's war room. https://t.co/VXgjhnygtU — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 31, 2019

The "folks" doing the sharing are political reporters for major news outlets, who could choose to focus on the rest of the interview but instead tweet about the clip from the partisans. — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 31, 2019

Awww.

I'm so sorry this is happening to you — Some guy tweeted something 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@jtLOL) May 31, 2019

Sorry … does anyone have a mirror handy? Because it sounds like Matt here could really use one.

In which a senior fellow at MMFA describes what MMFA does every day. https://t.co/Nsy41wN6AS — Some guy tweeted something 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@jtLOL) May 31, 2019

Here we have @MattGertz complaining about something his very own employer (Media Matters) does every day. pic.twitter.com/fGN9MR66Sn — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 31, 2019

You mean like Media Matters does? — Glutton4Pnshmnt (@Glutton4Pnshmnt) May 31, 2019

You do realize that you “work” for media matters right? media matters Matt — Michael Pierce (@MichaelMPierce) May 31, 2019

dude, you work for Media Matters. https://t.co/uFG8r6dwMp — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) May 31, 2019

You criticizing other people about doing “clipping work” is beyond rich. — JenniferW (@JenWoodruff79) May 31, 2019

For over a decade Media Matters cherry picks embarrassing or only allegedly embarrassing quotes from conservatives and blasts them out to political reporters. It’s literally the core of their business model. But, you guys, listen to the rest of the interview! pic.twitter.com/343w3GIkWD — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) May 31, 2019

We’ll get our lectures from MMFA when hell freezes over. Until then, they can take their self-righteous, self-unaware B.S. and shove it.

Liberal media are the only media that matter to MMFA. Anything that calls their narrative into question must be discredited and buried immediately.

Give it about 3 days before there are media voices demanding that Warren clip be removed from Facebook. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 31, 2019

"This clip is political opposition advertising and was published by the GOP and Republican PACs to Facebook who won't remove it and won't comment" – Judd Legum & Media Matters, guaranteed. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 31, 2019

I legit cannot believe MMFA is complaining about this. Are they the least self-aware ppl in existence? — Josh Perry (@MrJoshPerry) May 31, 2019

No but the mainstream journalists who regularly share their content are. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 31, 2019

I've heard from multiple people that used to be at CNN that they MMFA is practically required reading in the mornings. Even more than the so-called "paper of record." — Ben (@BenHowe) May 31, 2019