Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton is running for president, and we’ve gotta say, his platform seems pretty impressive. That’s to say, we’re impressed by the fact that he thinks hot takes like this make for a solid platform:

It should be harder to get a gun than an abortion. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) May 24, 2019

It should be harder to be a presidential candidate. pic.twitter.com/CRQDExiH4S — Mike (@Mike01294) May 24, 2019

No kidding. Moulton makes for pretty solid proof that any idiot can run for president.

It is actually. — alanm50 (@alanm501) May 24, 2019

Mission accomplished then. — Boone (@TexBoone) May 24, 2019

One is a constitutional right, the other is not. — Alan Argollo (@avsa07) May 24, 2019

Because actual constitutional rights are less important than fake constitutional rights. — Eric Cunningham (@decunningham2) May 24, 2019

It is. It's also harder to get a gun than to vote, or check out a library book. https://t.co/j73Mb0pzZ5 — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) May 24, 2019

It should be harder to protect yourself than it is to murder. — jonathan robert ⏳ (@the_jon_a_thon) May 24, 2019

I don’t ever remember a woman having to get fingerprinted, background checked and have a waiting period for something that kills, completely, 💯 of the time. 🤔 — Me (@b_rad1966) May 24, 2019

It should be easier to get a McDonalds ice cream than a gun — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) May 24, 2019

It should be easier to get a library card than a gun — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) May 24, 2019

It should be easier to get a date with Jessica Alba than it is to get a gun — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) May 24, 2019

It should be easier to climb mount Everest than it is to get a gun — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) May 24, 2019

It should be easier to send a man to mars than it is to get a gun — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) May 24, 2019

It should be easier to throw a paper airplane 4 feet than it is to get a gun — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) May 24, 2019

It should be easier to understand the last 2 seasons of LOST than it is to get a gun — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) May 24, 2019

It should be easier for me as an American to vote in Mexico's elections than it is to get a gun — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) May 24, 2019

It should be easier to do your kid's 6th grade math homework than it is to get a gun — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) May 24, 2019

Can we swap out Seth Moulton for Bob Malak instead?

I'd vote for any politician running on this platform — Very Stupid Man (@very_stupid_man) May 24, 2019

