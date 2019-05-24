It’s a big week for American history:

But CNN analyst Asha Rangappa isn’t in a celebratory mood, unfortunately:

Neither is Rangappa’s CNN colleague, national security and legal analyst Susan Hennessey:

That’s it, everybody. Go home. America’s as good as dead.

Trending

Oooookay.

Resisting with class!

Because your grasp on reality is slipping? Seriously, these people need to get a grip.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Asha RangappaConstitutionConstitutional ConventionDonald TrumpResistanceSusan Hennessey