It’s a big week for American history:

Constitutional Convention opened, Philadelphia, this week 1787: pic.twitter.com/gClBBbu5Ot — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) May 22, 2019

But CNN analyst Asha Rangappa isn’t in a celebratory mood, unfortunately:

Thanks, guys — it was great while it lasted https://t.co/TkF9pGxjWx — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) May 24, 2019

Neither is Rangappa’s CNN colleague, national security and legal analyst Susan Hennessey:

It all seemed like an very good idea on paper. — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) May 24, 2019

That’s it, everybody. Go home. America’s as good as dead.

No joke, Asha. — AbbyNormal (@fbrodya) May 24, 2019

Oh my God, that is so depressing! 😭 — Joanne (@JoanneKMcD) May 24, 2019

75% of the public cares more about their weekend BBQ than the state of our democracy. Sad. — Jenny Boivin (@jaygirl1980) May 24, 2019

I wanted to laugh along with your joke, but ended up crying instead. — Frank Galpin ☽☮☾ (@artkincell) May 24, 2019

Please don't make me cry so early in the morning. — Kathleen (@KTBird53) May 24, 2019

Feel that rumbling underfoot? It’s these guys rolling over in their graves — Charlie F (@CharlieFrid) May 24, 2019

The sad part is all of these old white men that are making this happen will die off before the really bad part kicks in. — Deranged Donald (@PeterTrakks) May 24, 2019

We lose our speech, equality, access to heathcare, and likely social safety nets – but we still have our guns! Yeehaw! — Sam Godwell (@SamGodwell) May 24, 2019

I've wanted a Constitutional Convention for years. Party like it's 1791. Guillotines and all. — Calvin Graves (@CDG_GTR) May 24, 2019

Oooookay.

Resisting with class!

Why I am hearing taps ? — RedSwami (@Mgauzeo) May 24, 2019

Because your grasp on reality is slipping? Seriously, these people need to get a grip.

We've got an embarrassment in the White House. But there was an election last year, and another one in 2020. Calm down. — AnotherBrian (@brianduroche) May 24, 2019

These people are losing their minds. https://t.co/dCx8r2Au2j — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 24, 2019

I think Trump is doing a lot of dumb things…but the constitutional process IS WORKING. People seem to think the constitutional process is devoid of conflict; in fact, its built to SUSTAIN CONFLICT between the three branches, in an organized manner. That is what is happening. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 24, 2019

Now, if there is a real constitutional crisis (like Trump ignoring an order from SCOTUS) then give me a call. Otherwise… pic.twitter.com/mzLpmiSNFh — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 24, 2019