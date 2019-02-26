As Twitchy told you, former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright has formally apologized to Mitt Romney for mocking him when he named Russia as America’s number one geopolitical foe.

But NBC News senior political editor Mark Murray isn’t about to let Romney off the hook. Because after all, we can’t have anyone — not even Madeleine Albright — making Barack Obama look like anything less than a foreign policy genius:

“Don’t let’s forget,” you guys.

Even Jennifer Rubin knows Murray’s full of it:

Yeah, because Medvedev was definitely keeping Vladimir Putin in check that whole time.

Well, at least Murray’s in good company:

El. Oh. El.

Update:

Here’s Mark Murray’s stupidity in graphic form:

Update:

We’re just gonna leave this here:

