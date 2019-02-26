As Twitchy told you, former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright has formally apologized to Mitt Romney for mocking him when he named Russia as America’s number one geopolitical foe.

Romney was mocked as naive by Obama folks and some in the FP community throughout 2012 for his answer about Russia as the biggest geopolitical foe https://t.co/6dxNS7BGjf — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 26, 2019

But NBC News senior political editor Mark Murray isn’t about to let Romney off the hook. Because after all, we can’t have anyone — not even Madeleine Albright — making Barack Obama look like anything less than a foreign policy genius:

But let's don't forget that there was a different president of Russia through 2012 — Dmitry Medvedev. Putin's intervention in Crimea, Ukraine and elsewhere (US elections) happened after he regained the presidency. — Mark Murray (@mmurraypolitics) February 26, 2019

“Don’t let’s forget,” you guys.

Awesome hot take. — Mike Hibu (@MikeHibu) February 26, 2019

tHeRe wAs a dIfFeReNt pReSiDeNt oF RuSsIa pic.twitter.com/s8emR0DiC0 — BT (@back_ttys) February 26, 2019

I will transmit this ratio to Vladimir. https://t.co/R98ZQZMZOO — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) February 26, 2019

Even Jennifer Rubin knows Murray’s full of it:

No one seriously doubted Putin was running the show — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 26, 2019

That’s fair. But a more aggressive and assertive Russia in world affairs didn’t emerge until after Medvedev was gone — Mark Murray (@mmurraypolitics) February 26, 2019

Yeah, because Medvedev was definitely keeping Vladimir Putin in check that whole time.

Oh please. Putin was always in charge. — JØⱧ₦ (@OrAroundTen) February 26, 2019

I think it is cute you think Putin wasn't in charge then too… https://t.co/C7CvnmwRa7 — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) February 26, 2019

Actually @mmurraypolitics, Putin was also president from 2000-2008, and prime minister while Medvedev was president. Also, um, Russia's invasion of Georgia in 2008? This is just a bad take. https://t.co/Y7xaq8gMVF — John Cooper (@thejcoop) February 26, 2019

Putin became Prime Mininister to avoid term limits, and had transferred authorities to that office before he left the Presidency. He never left power, and it’s really ignorant to suggest he did. — James Garcia Alver (@JayAlver) February 26, 2019

"I will transmit this information to some guy." – Medvedev to Obama, 26 March 2012 https://t.co/R98ZQZMZOO — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) February 26, 2019

Medvedev was calling the shots in Russia he was absolutely not a puppet at all is also 100% my take on the situation — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 26, 2019

This clown really believes Medvedev was calling the shots as president? — 💞The President of the Oskar Werner fan club💞 (@pipandbaby) February 26, 2019

Trump is Putin stooge but Medvedev was a completely free actor is a take so hot it's causing climate change. — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) February 26, 2019

Russian Joke: Putin and Medvedev are having dinner at a restaurant. Waiter: "What would you like, Mr. Putin?"

Putin: "I'll have the steak."

Waiter: "Great, and the vegetable?"

Putin: "He'll have the steak too." — Todd Noelle (@ToddWNoelle) February 26, 2019

Putin: "I have some ideas" *Medvedev slaps him across the face* Medvedev: "I'm running things around here, not you!" – NBC Foreign Policy Expert Journo — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 26, 2019

Come on, when Obama asked Medveded to tell Putin to give him space until after the election, everyone knew who was really in charge. This is really going out of your way to give the Obama administration cover on Russia. — John W. (@Bearcat50) February 26, 2019

Not even Obama foreign policy alum have the dedication of Journos to protect Obama's legacy at all costs, no matter how absurd the position they have to take — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 26, 2019

Well, at least Murray’s in good company:

Yeah, the prescient Romney storyline is at best way way way overrated. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 26, 2019

El. Oh. El.

***

Update:

Here’s Mark Murray’s stupidity in graphic form:

***

Update:

We’re just gonna leave this here: