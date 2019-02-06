If you’re a Democratic politician right now, probably the worst thing you can do — worse than donning in blackface or defending infanticide or being an alleged sexual predator — is giving Donald Trump credit for something good. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema may have learned that lesson the hard way.

Last night during the State of the Union Address, Sinema stood and applauded Donald Trump. And then this happened:

AZ Democrat Senator Kyrsten Sinema being told "Watch your ass", by fellow Dem for applauding American success under Trump Administration.

Is that really what Jacky Rosen said? We’re not experienced lip readers by any stretch, but it’s not hard to see why so many people believe that Rosen told Sinema “watch your ass.”

Only Jacky Rosen and Kyrsten Sinema (assuming Sinema heard her) know for sure.