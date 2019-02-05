GOP Rep. Steve King’s reputation isn’t as sterling as he’d like it to be. Defending white supremacy has a tendency to make one look bad. So maybe this will help restore him to his former glory:

Diamond’s his guest? Without Silk?

It really is. But hey, at least he’s bringing one of them. In that case … Steve King still looks like a jackass. A desperate one at that.

