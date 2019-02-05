GOP Rep. Steve King’s reputation isn’t as sterling as he’d like it to be. Defending white supremacy has a tendency to make one look bad. So maybe this will help restore him to his former glory:
Having only one ticket, I invited one of two guests for the State of the Union tonight, #sotu Lynnette Hardaway & Rochelle Richardson, otherwise know as Diamond & Silk. Diamond won the coin toss. Both will be my guest speakers at COS in the morning. pic.twitter.com/bCutypAOoJ
— Steve King (@SteveKingIA) February 5, 2019
Diamond’s his guest? Without Silk?
It's like Waldorf without Statler. https://t.co/MOyFHAqgWt
— Nathan, son of Robert (@NathanWurtzel) February 5, 2019
It really is. But hey, at least he’s bringing one of them. In that case … Steve King still looks like a jackass. A desperate one at that.
"I HAVE BLACK FRIEND" https://t.co/jWAcQDH7Fc
— Kebeh Nayyeh (@KNayyeh) February 5, 2019
"How do you do, fellow non-racists?"
— Nerove (@MrNerove) February 5, 2019
— Sarah Zhou (@SarahKZhou) February 5, 2019
This 😦is 😦so 😦embarrassing.
— MimsyYamaguchi⛄️🌨☃️ (@MimsyYamaguchi) February 5, 2019
Oh, lord…
I'm embarrassed for all three of them.
— Oregonian in Florida (@hastingst17) February 5, 2019