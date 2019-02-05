GOP Rep. Steve King’s reputation isn’t as sterling as he’d like it to be. Defending white supremacy has a tendency to make one look bad. So maybe this will help restore him to his former glory:

Having only one ticket, I invited one of two guests for the State of the Union tonight, #sotu Lynnette Hardaway & Rochelle Richardson, otherwise know as Diamond & Silk. Diamond won the coin toss. Both will be my guest speakers at COS in the morning. pic.twitter.com/bCutypAOoJ — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) February 5, 2019

Diamond’s his guest? Without Silk?

It's like Waldorf without Statler. https://t.co/MOyFHAqgWt — Nathan, son of Robert (@NathanWurtzel) February 5, 2019

It really is. But hey, at least he’s bringing one of them. In that case … Steve King still looks like a jackass. A desperate one at that.

"How do you do, fellow non-racists?" — Nerove (@MrNerove) February 5, 2019