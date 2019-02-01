Will future leaders be better equipped to confront the problems of tomorrow if they’re protected from Ben Shapiro? That’s what Grand Canyon University seems to think:

More from YAF:

In a meeting with students Thursday, Grand Canyon University administrators outlined their cowardly denial of Shapiro, giving three feeble reasons for rejecting Shapiro:

Allowing Shapiro on GCU’s campus would not be good for the school long-term. Shapiro’s approach instigates a divisive atmosphere. GCU wants to maintain its culture of unity, love, respect and having all student voices on campus heard.

…

Later in the meeting, administrators whined that Shapiro’s style is too “cut throat” and that his mere presence is divisive. According to the GCU YAF chapter, administrators specifically cited DACA students and what Shapiro may say about immigration. They were also told that GCU’s President, Brian Mueller, signed off on the decision to deny Shapiro a venue.

Seemingly unaware of the reaction to schools that block Ben Shapiro, administrators reasoned that in refusing to give Shapiro a venue, GCU would avoid negative media attention. They fear, according to the students in the meeting, that the outside world is watching GCU and waiting to jump on the school for making a mistake.