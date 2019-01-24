Yesterday, inquiring minds wanted to know what democratic socialist superstar Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had to say about the anti-Maduro protests in the streets of Venezuela.

Well, now we may have an inkling of an idea.

After Sen. Dick Durbin expressed his support for opposition leader Juan Guaidó  — who was also recognized as Venezuela’s interim president by the Trump administration:

Rep. Ro Khanna voiced his opposition:

Khanna’s take was good enough for a retweet from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

Khanna’s tweet also got a “like” from Rashida Tlaib:

Now, it may not be fair to make the intellectual leap to “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib are full-on embracing Nicolás Maduro” based on them retweeting and liking Khanna’s tweet, but this new statement from Ocasio-Cortez and Tlaib’s comrades in the Democratic Socialists of America suggests that if they wants to dispel with any notions of them supporting Maduro, now would be the time:

They’re not just blaming the U.S.; they’re suggesting that Venezuelans protesting Maduro’s tyrannical socialist rule are puppets. They’re contending that Maduro was democratically elected. That’s disgraceful. And Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib have an important decision to make: Will they stand with the Venezuelan people or with their socialist oppressors?

