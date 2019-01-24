Yesterday, inquiring minds wanted to know what democratic socialist superstar Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had to say about the anti-Maduro protests in the streets of Venezuela.

Well, now we may have an inkling of an idea.

After Sen. Dick Durbin expressed his support for opposition leader Juan Guaidó — who was also recognized as Venezuela’s interim president by the Trump administration:

My full statement on today’s news: pic.twitter.com/irOaCWA5zn — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) January 23, 2019

Rep. Ro Khanna voiced his opposition:

With respect Senator Durbin, the US should not anoint the leader of the opposition in Venezuela during an internal, polarized conflict. Let us support Uruguay, Mexico, & the Vatican's efforts for a negotiated settlement & end sanctions that are making the hyperinflation worse. https://t.co/qoAb2ou95g — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) January 24, 2019

Khanna’s take was good enough for a retweet from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

And there it is, @AOC opposing the Venezuelan movement to depose evil dictator Maduro pic.twitter.com/HkDbniZIBo — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 24, 2019

Breaking: @AOC takes the side of Socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro, retweeting tweets arguing that the US should not assist the millions of people dying from hunger under his regime fighting for freedom and survival. pic.twitter.com/h1nDlGQFCe — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) January 24, 2019

Khanna’s tweet also got a “like” from Rashida Tlaib:

Anti-Semitic @RashidaTlaib likes tweet that essentially calls for empowering the illegitimate Maduro pic.twitter.com/unXEIQeezA — Aaron Bandler (@bandlersbanter) January 24, 2019

Now, it may not be fair to make the intellectual leap to “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib are full-on embracing Nicolás Maduro” based on them retweeting and liking Khanna’s tweet, but this new statement from Ocasio-Cortez and Tlaib’s comrades in the Democratic Socialists of America suggests that if they wants to dispel with any notions of them supporting Maduro, now would be the time:

New @DemSocialists statement on Venezuela: "The economic, political and cultural crisis there is complex, but a U.S. driven coup is totally unacceptable." Two House Dems, @AOC and @RashidaTlaib, are DSA members. pic.twitter.com/AgYBfE2fpi — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) January 24, 2019

.@AOC’s Democratic National Socialist Party of America responds to the crisis in Venezuela where millions of children are starving, by blaming the United States! This is pure evil, children are dying on the streets of Venezuela, but they are defending the murderous dictator. pic.twitter.com/pa536iBF0t — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) January 24, 2019

They’re not just blaming the U.S.; they’re suggesting that Venezuelans protesting Maduro’s tyrannical socialist rule are puppets. They’re contending that Maduro was democratically elected. That’s disgraceful. And Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib have an important decision to make: Will they stand with the Venezuelan people or with their socialist oppressors?

Hi @aoc and @RashidaTlaib, do you side with this socialist group you both are apart of? https://t.co/zwnvU3i4tW — Kebeh Nayyeh (@KNayyeh) January 24, 2019

Can our brave firefighters get those 2 members to comment on this statement? https://t.co/Uv7GdxKMMG — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 24, 2019