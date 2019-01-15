Hope our best and bravest firefighters don’t trip all over themselves in their mad rush to condemn Newsweek’s Nina Burleigh over this:

I'm making a thread of articles that I think are seminal to understanding the crisis we're in, but have largely been played down. They describe massive and horrific crimes that have been carried out with impunity by people in Trump's camp, often for years or decades. — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) January 14, 2019

Interesting thread. To answer your final question, Israel, mossad, Chabad and black cube… you’re hitting the third rail of American journalism, Sarah. — Nina Burleigh (@ninaburleigh) January 14, 2019

Real subtle, Nina.

What the hell? — Jonathan M. Katz✍🏻 (@KatzOnEarth) January 14, 2019

How are you even a real person — Kebeh Nayyeh (@KNayyeh) January 15, 2019

She’s not just a real person; she’s a Real Journalist™. And she just blamed the Jews for Donald Trump.

JOOOOOOOOOSSS — Hawkish Liberty (@HawkishLiberty) January 15, 2019

Protocols of the Elders of Trump? — Ben Maxwell Freeman (@benmfreeman) January 15, 2019

Chabad, lol Watch out Texas, the mitzvah tanks are coming for your guns. — Rootless [But Very Stable] Cosmopolitan (@BrianBuchbinder) January 15, 2019

Thank you for making me laugh as I sit here disgusted and horrified by this thread. — Arielle Calvo (@ArielleCalvo) January 15, 2019

Sometimes you have to laugh so you don’t cry.

A person who works for Newsweek just said the Jews are behind Trump. That is all. https://t.co/ejGZHKD6LD — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) January 15, 2019

Wait, the JEWS are behind Trump?! No. 79% of us voted against him. And we support Israel’s existence, though the vast majority enormously abhor its government. Shocking that an American journalist would resort to this (very) thinly-veiled language. — (((Joe Goldman))) (@JGoldCA) January 15, 2019

A @Newsweek employee is openly engaging in anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. Unreal. — bill (@angrycommuter85) January 15, 2019

Ah yes, it's the Jews. She will face no penalty for this. The MSM will have her on their shows. https://t.co/e0M5u6hWLI — Nathan, son of Robert (@NathanWurtzel) January 15, 2019

They’ll shower her with praise.

Found the next Democratic congresswoman. — Rick Daniels (@RDaniel233) January 15, 2019

She’d fit right in.