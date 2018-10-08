Don’t know who Jerry Saltz is? We’ll refresh your memory: He’s the senior art critic for New York Magazine who waxed poetic over sexually charged subway “art” featuring Donald Trump and Sean Hannity.

Well, it should come as no surprise to you that Saltz is still a terrible person who is also, as it happens, completely off his rocker. Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation may very well be the thing that sends him to the nuthouse for good:

Time to get ruthless. ALL Republicans must go; every one; none should be allowed to appear in polite society again; must be shunned; relegated to the dustbin of history. White-nationalism dying a hard, mean, mean-hearted death of resentment & rage, trying to kill the country. pic.twitter.com/0f0XrenAml — Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) October 4, 2018

Yes we hate King Turd & ALL Republican white-nationalist nativist politicians. Yes, yes, yes. Ok, there's a Mueller probe, yadda, yadda. Now however, time to stop reacting, always looking at *them*. Time to mount armies, stock supplies, live off the land, before getting them out. — Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) October 6, 2018

Don't wait, hope, wring hands for Mueller or media to save us. Don't tell Republicans to stand up to Turd or grow spines. They can't; won' and don't want to! Cruelty is their credo. When they're gone they won't be allowed in public. Fight now not AGAINST them; but FOR the country — Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) October 6, 2018

WE are the ones who have to grow spines; stop being distracted and played, hoping for institutions, politicians, news media, or celebrities to make it so Republicans will stop this. Other than "We Hate Trump", get a message; stick to it; vote; fight; fight more. Forget THEM! — Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) October 6, 2018

In case you didn’t get that the first time …

Don't wait, hope & wring hands for Mueller or media to save us. Don't tell Republicans to stand up to Turd or grow spines. They can't; won't & don't want to! Cruelty is their credo. When they're gone they won't be allowed in public. Fight now not AGAINST them; but FOR the country — Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) October 6, 2018

WE are the ones who have to grow spines; stop being distracted and played, hoping for institutions, politicians, news media, or celebrities to make it so Republicans will stop this. Other than "We Hate Trump", get a message; stick to it; vote; fight; fight more. Forget THEM! — Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) October 6, 2018

That’s nice, dear.

Who gives a hoot anymore about what pervert Turd thinks! What Republicans think! We KNOW what they think; cruelty is at their core. Forget THEM. Get a message OTHER than "We hate Trump". Talk it, act it, vote it. Stop getting played. Politicians are mainly idiots. Its on US. pic.twitter.com/n2NNG6iA5h — Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) October 6, 2018

But that’s the only message the Left has these days!

Accomplice of King Turd is 100% right. This HAS been "the most successful week of the Trump presidency." Stop looking for them to change, be different, or for news or FBI probe to save us. Get a message other than "We Hate Trump". Prepare, fight. Forget THEM. This is 100% on US. https://t.co/N5DK5wYNLB — Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) October 6, 2018

Basically weak, stupid & scared Dem. Senators sent a sexual-abuse victim to fight their fight for them. Rather than objecting to Kavanaugh purely on the facts showing that he is a highly partisan Rep. operative, Bush White House, Starr Impeachment. Dems damaged all survivors. — Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) October 6, 2018

Come gather round people wherever you roam & shun any republican family member you have. Until this president is gone. You don’t need to tell that family member that you are shunning them. Just stand up for your country very close to home. Make it hurt for both of you. Rise. Rise — Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) October 7, 2018

A regular Bob Dylan, that Jerry.

We pay in blood; our own. — Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) October 7, 2018

We know we’re not supposed to be laughing at him, but we can’t help ourselves.

Neo Norman Rockwell white-America is safe.

He: Worked in Ken Starr Clinton-Impeachment; worked in George W. Bush White House. Intimate of Carl Rove. And a highly-partisan Republican operative.

She: High-placed in the Bush White House. Also highly active Republican activist. pic.twitter.com/FgFFxrgEy2 — Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) October 7, 2018

OK, so first of all, how on earth did a guy who writes that incoherently and in blatant violation of so many sacred grammar rules get a job as a professional writer at New York Magazine? Doesn’t speak well of the management there.

And second of all, what in the ever-loving hell is wrong with him? It can’t be the ratio … because his is something to be immensely proud of:

So he must just be out of his mind. Being butthurt can do that to you.