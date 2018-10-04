Michael Avenatti has failed to make a remotely compelling case that Brett Kavanaugh has lied. But there’s plenty of evidence that Avenatti himself is a bald-faced — and bald-headed — liar.

Jesse Kelly is taking a closer look at one of Avenatti’s more outrageous claims about Kavanaugh:

I can’t speak to veracity of the claims made by the client of @MichaelAvenatti. I can, however, prove that one claim made by Avenatti in recent days is false, beyond a shadow of a doubt. Namely his claims about the "FFFFFFourth of July" reference in Kavanaugh's year book (1/10) — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 4, 2018

To refresh your memories, here’s what Avenatti had to say about the now-infamous Fourth of July entry in Kavanaugh’s yearbook:

On September 23rd, Avenatti claimed that “FFFFFFFourth of July” was an acronym that stood for “Find them, French them, Feel them, Finger them, F*ck them, Forget them”. Here’s his tweet: https://t.co/V8V7DKZ9PQ (2/10) — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 4, 2018

Brett Kavanaugh must also be asked about this entry in his yearbook: "FFFFFFFourth of July." We believe that this stands for: Find them, French them, Feel them, Finger them, F*ck them, Forget them. As well as the term "Devil's Triangle." Perhaps Sen. Grassley can ask him. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 24, 2018

Kelly has had just about basta of Avenatti getting away with this crap — and he’s shredding Avenatti with actual evidence:

Here’s Kavanaugh’s yearbook entry. As you can see, “FFFFFFFourth of July” has 6 “F”s preceding the Fourth of July. Six “F”s would indeed line up with Avenatti’s acronym. (3/10) pic.twitter.com/KhcPw73oUL — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 4, 2018

And that’s where the lining up ends.

However, a look through the Georgetown Prep yearbook shows that a number of students used the multiple “F”s gag in their entries. (4/10) — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 4, 2018

Here’s Kavanaugh’s friend Mark Judge. His entry says “FFFFFourth of July”. That’s 4 “F”s. (5/10) pic.twitter.com/2mlnfqGcJr — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 4, 2018

Here’s Delancy Davis. His entry says “FFFFreshman Beachweek”. That’s 3 “F”s. (6/10) pic.twitter.com/lOakyubE0f — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 4, 2018

Here’s Christopher Garrett. His entry says “FFFFFFFF”. That’s 8 “F”s. (7/10) pic.twitter.com/LxEHtu7NqI — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 4, 2018

Here’s Bernard McCarthy. His entry says “FFFFFFFFFF”. That’s 10 “F”s.(8/10) pic.twitter.com/9JPya7w1Rm — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 4, 2018

Finally, here’s Matthew Quinn. His entry says “FFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF”. That’s a whopping 30 “F”s! (9/10) pic.twitter.com/6XJB7jhiVa — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 4, 2018

That’s a lot more than six, Michael Avenatti. We know you’re not terribly bright, but surely even you know that there’s a big difference between six and 30.

In order for this to have been some nefarious acronym, there would have to be an established number of letters across all of these posts. As you can see, that’s not the case. Just one more reminder for you that @MichaelAvenatti is a lying scumbag. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 4, 2018

And in case that was proof enough of Avenatti’s lying scumbaggery:

Kavanaugh isn’t even consistent in the number of F’s used in his Beach Week letter vs. his yearbook. https://t.co/JjUaDPf8up — Boofieleaks (@notwokieleaks) October 4, 2018

Oh crap. I didn’t even catch this. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 4, 2018

To be fair, Avenatti has spewed so much bullsh*t, it’s hard to keep up with it all.