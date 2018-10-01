Hey, Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar, call your office. Whoever’s scheduling your playdates has got some ‘splaining to do:
The same Senator who was going after Kavanaugh for his alleged sexual misconduct is buddies with Keith Ellison. Shocker. pic.twitter.com/f90l0aqYfK
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 1, 2018
Chilling with accused batterer Keith Ellison? We don’t believe it.
— KerryJ (@PaganPatriotKJS) October 1, 2018
— holden🇷🇺 (@hldn_) October 1, 2018
this is my shocked face 😐
— Lamps (@Nick_Lamparelli) October 1, 2018
IMAGINE THAT !
— ARTZY 2.0 (@JOEDISCO19) October 1, 2018
This is legit problematic, you guys.
@DLoesch their hypocrisy knows no bounds pic.twitter.com/LNvko4fokt
— Mike Brazell (@BrazellMike) October 1, 2018
Wow. @amyklobuchar I guess only Democrat women and men should be believed. What a disgrace to the #metro movement you are.
— MsZuccarello (@CarmiOnTheVerge) October 1, 2018