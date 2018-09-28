Lindsey Graham spoke ahead of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s vote on Brett Kavanaugh today, and while his tone was a little less angry today, he still managed to leave some wreckage in his wake:

"Would you have picked him? No," Graham tells the Democrats. "But you lost the election" — Alana Abramson (@aabramson) September 28, 2018

He’s right, you know.

"Would you have picked him? No. But you lost the election." You're vile, Lindsey Graham — KC Trommer (@kctrommer) September 28, 2018

Vile? Why? For echoing Barack Obama’s smug boast? For pointing out that the Democrats made this mess and expect Republicans to clean it up?

