Last night on “The Last Word,” Ana Marie Cox explained to Lawrence O’Donnell that facts are for losers; what really matters is feelings. Especially with regard to Brett Kavanaugh:

“We need to judge Brett Kavanaugh, not just by what he may or may not have done, but how he treats a woman’s pain. Will he take her pain seriously? Do the people interrogating her take her pain seriously?” https://t.co/LGDdKqR73J — ana marie cox (@anamariecox) September 18, 2018

If that’s your litmus test, Ana, then we should definitely not take you seriously.

Mmmm … smell that ratio cookin’.

Are you serious? 🙄 — Elaina (@latinachica9) September 18, 2018

Yeaaah, nah, we should judge him on whether or not he tried to rape someone. https://t.co/Ve41nnThV4 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 18, 2018

"We need to judge a man by how he treats his accuser" is a real take she thought was good. https://t.co/blYlKpwjYb — neontaster 🐉🎲🐺 (@neontaster) September 18, 2018

His rights start where her feelings end? — アーケットシスターズ (@ArquetteSisters) September 18, 2018

i'd like to introduce you to the duke lacrosse team — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) September 18, 2018

Or Rolling Stone — Jason Sabourin (@jasnotron) September 18, 2018

What exactly is he supposed to do with a woman who may be entirely making up a story that can ruin his path to Supreme Court….??? Take her to a ball game? — Wittorical (@Wittorical) September 18, 2018

Is the pain real? Does he have a right to respond? Do you realize you're showing a warped take on justice in regards to the Supreme Court? So many questions! https://t.co/2eK5FUHKTG — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) September 18, 2018

Don't you kind of have to judge the first part before judging the second part? If he didn't do anything, why should I care about her fake pain?

If he didn't do anything, shouldn't we be more concerned about the pain this has inflicted on Kavanaugh, his wife, and his daughters? — Rosco Roberts (@RoscoRoberts1) September 18, 2018

So even if she is lying he should treat her pain seriously even though she is trying to screw him over? That is stupid. — Ryan Kelso (@AllMightyMirdon) September 18, 2018

"It's alright if Kavanaugh didn't do it because the real issue is that he didn't take the pain of the woman making life ruining allegations nicely enough." https://t.co/27osV3LKxK — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) September 18, 2018

I hope you are never accused of something vague w no dates or times to defend yourself. — Diva in AZ (@divainaz) September 18, 2018

No.

He either did it or he didn’t.

If he did it, he’s a liar.

If he didn’t, she’s a liar.

That’s all that matters. https://t.co/sCEtZ59gq9 — Jeremiah Stephan Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) September 18, 2018