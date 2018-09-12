Big news on the Apple Watch front today:
Apple says the new watch can detect when you've taken a fall and will call your emergency contacts https://t.co/RB8yQsLSVX #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/AhRXe1wd0R
— TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) September 12, 2018
We know at least one person who should be thrilled about that:
cc @HillaryClinton https://t.co/6GbNJNJAtu
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 12, 2018
whoa, that's rough @redsteeze
I hate that I laughed…..kinda.
— Yarn (@Ballyhoo707) September 12, 2018