Count David Hogg’s younger sister Lauren among the many Stoneman Douglas High School students annoyed at having to wear clear backpacks:

Today when I walk into school I will be greeted with armed police, wand detectors and clear backpacks. Is this what my high school experience is going to be like? 3 more years of this… Someday when my kids ask me about my high school experience what am I going to tell them? — Lauren Hogg (@lauren_hoggs) April 2, 2018

You’re going to tell them that junior gun control warriors like your brother — and yourself — built that. You made that happen. If you’re looking for sympathy, you’re gonna have to look somewhere else. Because we’re fresh out over here. Especially if you want to drag the NRA into it:

My new backpack is almost as transparent as the NRA’s agenda. I feel sooo safe now. As much as I appreciate the effort we as a country need to focus on the real issue instead of turning our schools into prisons. #clearbackpacks #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/HqBIeGjzF9 — Lauren Hogg (@lauren_hoggs) April 2, 2018

Well, gee. Marco Rubio and victims’ parents like Ryan Petty and Andrew Pollack have been trying to focus on the real issue while your brother is focused on destroying Laura Ingraham’s career and doing whatever he can to stay in the spotlight. Maybe you should have a talk with him instead, hmm?

The worst thing about being sent to prison is the clear backpacks https://t.co/n8YeTTIoKF — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) April 2, 2018

In all seriousness, though, as we’ve pointed out before, students like Lauren Hogg are only getting what they asked for.

This is what we call "unintended consequences". https://t.co/Zleh7m3rbT — tf rollback /recursive Coder (@CoderInCrisis) April 2, 2018

They really didn’t think this through at all. This is the kind of thing that happens when you seek to punish the innocent masses for the actions of a few.

"Extra security measures isn't what i need to be safe! I need to make sure that a law abiding gun owner in Montana can't get his hands on an AR-15 to feel safe!" – Kids we are suppose to take seriously — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) April 2, 2018

Sucks when people who follow the rules are punished like this. See if you can catch the irony of what I just said. — 🏈Sportsball Politics⚾️ (@sportsballpol) April 2, 2018

Why do you *need* a non-transparent backpack? If it saves even one life isn’t that worth it? The Constitution says nothing about backpacks. When the 4th Amendment was written, the Framers didn’t envision a right to non-clear backpacks. — I'm a M'Fin Pickle in a Top Hat (@sunnyright) April 2, 2018

We suggested armed teachers. You balked. You got transparent backpacks. Keep balking to find out what other fun prizes you'll win. https://t.co/hegavrN47a — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) April 2, 2018

This might end up being the most valuable lesson these kids learn in school.