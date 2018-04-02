Count David Hogg’s younger sister Lauren among the many Stoneman Douglas High School students annoyed at having to wear clear backpacks:

You’re going to tell them that junior gun control warriors like your brother — and yourself — built that. You made that happen. If you’re looking for sympathy, you’re gonna have to look somewhere else. Because we’re fresh out over here. Especially if you want to drag the NRA into it:

Trending

Well, gee. Marco Rubio and victims’ parents like Ryan Petty and Andrew Pollack have been trying to focus on the real issue while your brother is focused on destroying Laura Ingraham’s career and doing whatever he can to stay in the spotlight. Maybe you should have a talk with him instead, hmm?

In all seriousness, though, as we’ve pointed out before, students like Lauren Hogg are only getting what they asked for.

They really didn’t think this through at all. This is the kind of thing that happens when you seek to punish the innocent masses for the actions of a few.

This might end up being the most valuable lesson these kids learn in school.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: backpacksClear backpacksdavid hoggLauren HoggNRAStoneman Douglas High School