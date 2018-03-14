Conor Lamb already eked out a victory in Pennsylvania’s special election:

But in light of this campaign video, maybe Democrats should be concerned about what he’s bringing to the table:

Did you catch that? Jim Geraghty did:

Trending

Yep. That’s Conor Lamb. With a weapon of war. And the voiceover says “still loves to shoot.” This is highly problematic, people.

The moral of the story?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Conor LambJim Geraghty