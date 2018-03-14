Conor Lamb already eked out a victory in Pennsylvania’s special election:

We did it. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. I'm so grateful to everyone who made this possible. I'm proud of what we accomplished last night. I'm proud to be a Western Pennsylvania Democrat. And I'm ready to get to work for the people of #PA18. — Conor Lamb (@ConorLambPA) March 14, 2018

But in light of this campaign video, maybe Democrats should be concerned about what he’s bringing to the table:

Did you catch that? Jim Geraghty did:

God, aren’t you sick of these politicians glamorizing guns and bragging that they “still love to shoot" in their campaign commercials? Wait, it’s a Democrat, never mind.https://t.co/NDN3U6c9gX pic.twitter.com/W6SkYqj7ku — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) March 14, 2018

Yep. That’s Conor Lamb. With a weapon of war. And the voiceover says “still loves to shoot.” This is highly problematic, people.

🤔 — Sandra Reyman (@skr52562) March 14, 2018

Gosh that looks a lot like an “assault rifle”. — Purplelitics (@purplelitics) March 14, 2018

The moral of the story?