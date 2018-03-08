Lately, Meghan McCain has been making a name for herself as the lone voice of reason at “The View.” And today, on International Women’s Day, McCain once again distinguished herself by making sense:

Evidently feminists are only OK with speaking truth to power when they don’t have to acknowledge that the truth exposes their own hypocrisy.

Trending

Because God forbid feminists expose themselves to other points of view!

And there’s the rub, right there. Liberal feminists are all about The Sisterhood — unless a Sister fails to toe their line.

***

Related:

Ouch! Meghan McCain drops reality on lib who told her to ‘step out of the bubble’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: conservativefeminismfeministInternational Women's DayliberalMeghan McCainPro-lifewomen