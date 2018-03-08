Lately, Meghan McCain has been making a name for herself as the lone voice of reason at “The View.” And today, on International Women’s Day, McCain once again distinguished herself by making sense:

DO YOU CONSIDER YOURSELF A FEMINIST? @MeghanMcCain explains why she wouldn't call herself one: "It feels very exclusive … I want us to celebrate all women … I would also like … conservative women to be included!" pic.twitter.com/kbOuDey7zv — The View (@TheView) March 8, 2018

Evidently feminists are only OK with speaking truth to power when they don’t have to acknowledge that the truth exposes their own hypocrisy.

Poor Meghan. Always crying about being the put upon, unfairly maligned conservative in the room. Poor, poor Meghan. — Elaina Dunson (@meg1230) March 8, 2018

Please. Poor poor pitiful Meghan. Yawn. — JudyK (@portside27) March 8, 2018

More whining from Meghan…smdh. pic.twitter.com/rDEtQ8d8Lq — The Mango Messiah (@MAGAjuice4u) March 8, 2018

Jmo, Pro choice has always meant every woman has a variety of choices,, pro-life means your choice is only to birth a child. — CocoCrumpy (@cococrumpy) March 8, 2018

Feminists want equal rights for men and women. Men have full control over their bodies at all times. Pro-lifers want to control a woman’s reproductive health decisions. So no, if you are pro-life you don’t believe in equality for both sexes. Sorry. It is what it is. — niti mistry (@niti_mistry) March 8, 2018

MM is a condescending, always right nutjob. I fast forward all of her meltdowns. — Joy Sneed (@JoySneed2) March 8, 2018

Doesn't surprise me about MM, she's pretty butch. — William costanzo (@Williamcostanz1) March 8, 2018

I didn't realize that conservative women didn't believe in equal rights for all women. — Priscilla Atkinson (@Cilla101) March 8, 2018

I thought their Bible tells them to be subservient to the man, or is that another part they choose to ignore? — Mimi Messick (@MessickMimi) March 8, 2018

Poor #Meghan just can't approve of anything that liberals value and that includes equality for women. Sad. — Sheena Queen of the Jungle (@texdakota) March 8, 2018

I don't know what it's going to take for #TheView #theview to see that @MeghanMcCain IS NOT A GOOD FIT FOR THIS SHOW?!? Rewind the tape sweetheart… do you hear yourself??? Geez 🙄🤦🏽‍♀️ — ValerieP (@MrsVPayton) March 8, 2018

@MeghanMcCain just quit the view. You’re not making sense at all. — Sue Celine (@julieoccin) March 8, 2018

I truly wish the view would find a thoughtful conservative, feminist to be on the view. Meghan is better than the others, but she still lacks empathy at times. Her feminist stand doesn’t help the conservative cause! — Katherine (@klmichaud) March 8, 2018

Meghan should just shut up. — Beyonce (@Beyonce22780731) March 8, 2018

Because God forbid feminists expose themselves to other points of view!

@MeghanMcCain no one will get mad at you for not calling yourself a feminist. You are not that important. Oh.. and stop playing the victim. Who knew conservative women were such a marginalized group… — Ashley (@lukieash18) March 8, 2018

Maybe if you conservatives act more like humans instead of pigs, you'll be accepted more into modern society; maybe if your ideas were more progressive instead of regressive; more compassionate than cold. So don't blame liberals blame yourselves. — bad Trini Indian (@LSAT62) March 8, 2018

After several months of MM, my interest in the View has dropped to 10%. If conservative women think as she does, no wonder I have no interest in their opinions. — JO PIPES (@JOJap227) March 8, 2018

And there’s the rub, right there. Liberal feminists are all about The Sisterhood — unless a Sister fails to toe their line.

I'm not a big McCain fan but in this case I think she's spot on. Since the feminist movement isn't all inclusive it contradicts itself. Seems like you have to agree with every tenet, which all seem to be very progressive. Give up your individuality to be part of the collective! — Armed Infidel (@marc_cbcs) March 8, 2018

Couldn't agree more with Megyn! As a black conservative woman, I definitely don't feel like there's a place in today's modern day feminist movement. And I'm not trying to align myself with today's feminist movement anyways, as I feel it's not inclusive. — MMTCHICK (@Mrsmmtbeauty) March 8, 2018

Love @MeghanMcCain because as a Christian biracial woman I find ‘feminism’ to be very exclusive. You can see that with the differences between the women’s march & the march for life! I’ve had women & men on Twitter try to remind me of my place while calling themselves feminists! — KSlayer (@TheEDGEmvmt) March 8, 2018

Go, @MeghanMcCain! Thank you for expressing yourself so well and being brave enough to be the only one there standing up for conservative, pro-life women. — AlexisPKeaton (@AlexisPKeaton) March 8, 2018

God Bless her for trying to get her voice above the liberal nonsense — ConcernedCitizen (@wandandspell) March 8, 2018

