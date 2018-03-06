Donald Trump doesn’t seem to be interested in backing off of his God-awful tariff plan. Though he’s at least trying to make this whole trade-war thing sound a little more warm and fuzzy:

Trump says tariffs will be applied 'in a loving way' https://t.co/Q2A7LcjJv9 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 6, 2018

In any event, Trump’s threats are already causing other countries to react:

The European Union is preparing punitive tariffs on iconic U.S. brands produced in key Republican constituencies, raising political pressure on President Donald Trump to ditch his plan for taxing steel imports. Targeting 2.8 billion euros ($3.5 billion) of American goods, the EU aims to apply a 25 percent tit-for-tat levy on a range of consumer, agricultural and steel products imported from the U.S. if Trump follows through on his tariff threat, according to a list drawn up by the European Commission and obtained by Bloomberg News. The list of targeted U.S. goods — including motorcycles, jeans and bourbon whiskey — sends a political message to Washington about the potential domestic economic costs of making good on the president’s threat.

Here’s how London business publication City A.M. covered the looming trade war:

I really wanted to dislike this, but it's too good pic.twitter.com/dZHlEOd3KQ — Lisa Fleisher (@lisafleisher) March 6, 2018

Oh, what we wouldn’t give to have written that headline …

From the NY Post to the folks at City AM: #respect https://t.co/3y2uxTsIst — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) March 6, 2018

Too good. — Don Morgan (@Don_Morgan) March 6, 2018

This is magnificent — Waldo (@AndyWIII) March 6, 2018

that's a quality headline — jon_lawrence (@jon_lawrence) March 6, 2018

That’s a stellar headline. — Andy Levy-Stevenson (@andyls) March 6, 2018

Great headline writers rule. — Ken Warren (@Citizenkwarren) March 6, 2018

@Karynregal #levythechevy Yea… you kinda have to love that headline. — Penny Richards (@PennyRemembers) March 6, 2018

Buy that headline writer a beer. — Tom Neven (@TomNeven1) March 6, 2018

Deserves best headline writer of the year award! — Katie Delahaye Paine (@queenofmetrics) March 6, 2018

The year’s still young, but we’re pretty sure that one can’t be topped. This much, though, is certain: