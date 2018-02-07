Rob Reiner is sick and tired of trash talk about stand-up guys like James Clapper:

Jonah Goldberg had a few questions:

Wait … are you suggesting that Meathead’s completely full of it?

OK, good. Because he’s completely full of it.

Well, not everyone on the Left … Glenn Greenwald’s pretty reliably leftist and he’s not going to bat for James Clapper. In fact, he’s taking his bat right to Reiner’s big mouth:

Oooooouuuuuuch. 

Can’t say we usually find much common ground with Glenn Greenwald, but we can still say it: that tweet was a thing of beauty.

Tags: Glenn GreenwaldJames ClapperJohn BrennanRob Reiner