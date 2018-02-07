Rob Reiner is sick and tired of trash talk about stand-up guys like James Clapper:

When you libel James Clapper and John Brennan you libel America. The desperate attack on men who have given over 90 years of dedicated service to our country is clear evidence of a conscientiousness of guilt. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) February 5, 2018

Jonah Goldberg had a few questions:

1. Consciousness 2. Libel? Are you okay with spoken criticisms? 3. Was this your view about the CIA in the 1970s or, for that matter, a year ago? https://t.co/xtu5NUbQHz — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) February 6, 2018

Wait … are you suggesting that Meathead’s completely full of it?

OK, good. Because he’s completely full of it.

I liked you a lot more when you were anti establishment. — Michelle 🌹 (@groggygirl85) February 5, 2018

Aging hippies love The Man now. https://t.co/4Z8PjEiEUz — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) February 6, 2018

The Left made its peace with the military-industrial complex remarkably easily. https://t.co/okUcVaqWJP — Kevin D. Williamson (@KevinNR) February 6, 2018

Well, not everyone on the Left … Glenn Greenwald’s pretty reliably leftist and he’s not going to bat for James Clapper. In fact, he’s taking his bat right to Reiner’s big mouth:

This wretched dreck has been re-tweeted 9,000 times. "When you libel James Clapper and John Brennan you libel America." It's like something a John Wayne drag queen would say in order to caricature his vapid über-patriotism. This mentality is deranged, and spreading: https://t.co/KYFLHmXtQO — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 6, 2018

Oooooouuuuuuch.

Can’t say we usually find much common ground with Glenn Greenwald, but we can still say it: that tweet was a thing of beauty.