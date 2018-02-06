Did you hear? John Kelly totally outed Donald Trump as an illiterate imbecile today:

Per pooler @toddgillman, Kelly says Trump has yet to read the Democratic memo “No, no, it’s quite lengthy” — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) February 6, 2018

WH Chief of Staff: Trump hasn’t read Democratic memo yet but he “will be briefed on it” later today. "No no,” Kelly says. "It is quite lengthy.” — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) February 6, 2018

White House says 10-page memo is 'too lengthy' for Trump to read https://t.co/VTwz3z9xzl pic.twitter.com/wBJ26DFxSK — ThinkProgress (@thinkprogress) February 6, 2018

John Kelly says Trump likely won’t read ‘quite lengthy’ 10-page Democratic memo on FBI https://t.co/4KqQhOg3jr — Raw Story (@RawStory) February 6, 2018

John Kelly on whether Trump has read the Schiff memo. “No, no. It is quite lengthy.”

We are told it’s 10 pages. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 6, 2018

Just one problem: That’s not the full story.

This isn't nearly as bad as the original, erroneous pool report https://t.co/1nRgrNDAcF — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) February 6, 2018

Raise your hand if you’re surprised that initial reports left this out:

Pool sends corrected version of Kelly on Democratic memo: Q: Has the president read the Democratic memo? Kelly: "He has it. It's pretty lengthy." Q: Has he read the whole thing? Kelly: "No, no, I just gave it to him." Q: He'll read it after this? Kelly: "Oh of course yeah." — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) February 6, 2018

Surprise!

Thank you. It's not hard to tell the truth. It's hard to get it across when people don't want to hear it. This correction was a step in the right direction. — diogenes 2012A (@Ptolemy820) February 6, 2018

Of course, the “corrected” version won’t get nearly as much attention as the snarky, deceptive one.

Works every time it’s tried.

I hate this trend of reporters writing things in a snarky way to get retweeted. Katy Tur did it yesterday with regard to tax reform. This could just as easily have been written: "John Kelly on whether Trump has read the 10-page Schiff memo…." But nope. Get those RTs, Manu! https://t.co/V0e0Cr2JTl — Nick Jacob (@nicktjacob) February 6, 2018

Never let the facts get in the way of a good narrative, right?

This is so entirely out of context that it borders on a flat out lie. He literally says Trump is about to read it after the interview in his very next sentence. But 5,000+ retweets. You can’t complain about the public not trusting you and then pull things like this. https://t.co/vwBScGP4cZ — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) February 6, 2018

