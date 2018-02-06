Did you hear? John Kelly totally outed Donald Trump as an illiterate imbecile today:

Just one problem: That’s not the full story.

Raise your hand if you’re surprised that initial reports left this out:

Surprise!

Of course, the “corrected” version won’t get nearly as much attention as the snarky, deceptive one.

Works every time it’s tried.

Never let the facts get in the way of a good narrative, right?

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

