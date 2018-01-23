Earlier today, Washington Examiner managing editor Philip Klein noted the stark disparity between Republicans and Democrats when it comes to support for Israel:

There is now a record 52 point gap in support for Israel among Rs/Ds. Shows growing influence of anti-Israel left + 8-year campaign against Israel by Obama admin https://t.co/1aoRXTcME9 — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) January 23, 2018

The partisan gap on support for Israel is now actually wider than gap on whether "abortion should be illegal in all or most cases." https://t.co/3yF4QMRso3 https://t.co/WrHLnKu8DT — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) January 23, 2018

Big challenge for AIPAC, which tries to preserve the fiction that support for Israel is bipartisan. https://t.co/eJEFlByPts — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) January 23, 2018

Klein’s concern didn’t sit well with Jesse Lee, former White House rapid response director and special assistant to President Obama. Lee may no longer have a job in the White House, but that clearly doesn’t mean his spinning days are over:

We won’t agree, but if you believe this is bad for Israel, not just a useful attack on Democrats, you should entertain the idea that Netanyahu’s vicious (and his former Ambassador’s racist) attacks on Obama had a role. Especially in contrast to their fervent support for Trump. — Jesse Lee (@JesseCharlesLee) January 23, 2018

Klein wasn’t about to let him get away with that:

Obama's hostility toward Israel dated back years before he entered office, came out of the gate with the stated strategy of trying to create distance between U.S. and Israel to gain trust of Palestinians. This was clear before Bibi was even PM. — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) January 23, 2018

That’s when Jesse really went off the deep end:

Obama thought stopping Iran from getting a nuclear weapon was good for Israel. If not for his deal, they would have one or we’d be at war. Netanyahu thought it was good politics to attack the US president over it, and to come out against a two state solution, i.e. a solution. — Jesse Lee (@JesseCharlesLee) January 23, 2018

I really can’t emphasize this enough. The biggest reason for Obama to put himself on the line for the Iran deal was Israel. This was the biggest reason he did it. The idea that he was trying to spite Israel is just so violently wrong. I wasn’t out of the loop, I was dead center. — Jesse Lee (@JesseCharlesLee) January 23, 2018

On what planet?

Not to mention the fact what Obama did to mainstream anti-Semitism in his attacks of critics of the Iran deal. — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) January 23, 2018

No, saying Nazis are very fine people is mainstreaming anti-semitisim. Your double reverse read the code nonsense is BS. — Jesse Lee (@JesseCharlesLee) January 23, 2018

I don't need to take lectures on anti-Semitism from somebody who proudly abetted Obama — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) January 23, 2018

Ouch.

Keep defending Trump on Israel and anti-semitism, we’ll agree to disagree. — Jesse Lee (@JesseCharlesLee) January 23, 2018

Oh, Jesse … that’s just a fancy way of admitting you lost this fight.

I never worked for Trump, I never voted for him, I am certainly no advocate for him. — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) January 23, 2018

In fairness, to expect intellectual honesty from a proud Obama flack is to expect too much.

"We helped arm Israel's enemies with the ability to destroy them out of love for Israel" This is pure Obamaism. https://t.co/F8G3Zrjmv2 — Ordy's Handcrafted Talking Stick (@TheOpulentAmish) January 23, 2018

Obama despised Israel — Laney C. (@wonderwise_ec) January 23, 2018

Yes giving billions of dollars to a regime that calls for the eradication of Israel every other Friday prayer, is for the benefit of Israel — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) January 23, 2018