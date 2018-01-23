Earlier today, Washington Examiner managing editor Philip Klein noted the stark disparity between Republicans and Democrats when it comes to support for Israel:

Klein’s concern didn’t sit well with Jesse Lee, former White House rapid response director and special assistant to President Obama. Lee may no longer have a job in the White House, but that clearly doesn’t mean his spinning days are over:

Klein wasn’t about to let him get away with that:

That’s when Jesse really went off the deep end:

On what planet?

Ouch.

Oh, Jesse … that’s just a fancy way of admitting you lost this fight.

In fairness, to expect intellectual honesty from a proud Obama flack is to expect too much.

