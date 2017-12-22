It’s nice that during this difficult time for lefties, Jessica Valenti can still find something to get excited about:

This is a remarkable piece about medical students learning to perform abortions in case the procedure is made illegal https://t.co/FvNGWD0AXC — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) December 22, 2017

It gives me hope that so many young medical students spoke freely about breaking the law should abortion be banned in U.S. pic.twitter.com/EJS7kK9PEj — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) December 22, 2017

I know multiple activists who have learned how to perform a manual vacuum aspiration & keep a kit handy. Willing to bet we'll see more of this in the future. — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) December 22, 2017

What the hell?

Sooooooooo..just to be sure…you get the warm and snuggies over illegal abortions? — Cathy A. Salazar (@LvlyWords) December 22, 2017

This gives you hope? This is what your hope is in? Activist carry these kits around just waiting for an opportunity to use them? Oh my how has life been so devalued — mcbob (@mcbob) December 22, 2017

What exactly are they vacuuming out? Oh, just a living human fetus, nbd. “First, do no harm” — Sconnie (@Sjanderson86) December 22, 2017

So, the "do no harm" creed is right out the window. — ❤️MarkusUSA❤️ (@MarkusUSA) December 22, 2017

Merry Christmas, everybody!

It gives me hope knowing I’ll get to see them in prison, when they do. — Rick Swift (@rickswift) December 22, 2017

Time to build more prisons. — T.Eff.D (@TeffD22) December 22, 2017

