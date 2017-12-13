CNN has some tales of woe to share, so you’d better have your hankies handy:

26-year-olds face challenges as they fall off parents' health insurance https://t.co/N2KYa6c3ZO pic.twitter.com/gKkYEu8dD8 — CNN (@CNN) December 13, 2017

More from CNN:

A new crop of young people like [Marguerite] Moniot are falling off their parents’ insurance plans when they turn 26 — the age when the Affordable Care Act stipulates that children must leave family policies. They were then expected to be able to shop relatively easily for their own insurance on Obamacare marketplaces. But with Trump administration revisions to the law and congressional bills injecting uncertainty into state insurance markets, that task of buying insurance for the first time this year is anything but simple. The shortened sign-up period runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15. That window is half as long as last year’s, hampering those who wait until the last minute to obtain insurance.

Maybe they shouldn’t’ve waited until the last minute, huh?

OK, so first of all:

It really is.

Picture checks out. — Wittorical (@Wittorical) December 13, 2017

Help. I am dehydrated for I am crying such tears of sadness. Help I need water. https://t.co/cCfsndlzbH — Ruthless T. Firefly (@BecketAdams) December 13, 2017

Ha! Seriously, though, if normal, able-bodied 26-year-olds can’t handle grown-up responsibilities like seeking out their own health insurance coverage, then health insurance is the least of their problems.

Unemployment at record lows, health insurance not just available but required. Challenges? https://t.co/gkt0gj7XGv — Kevin in ABQ (@KevinInABQ) December 13, 2017

Dealing with reality on your own two feet can be hard! https://t.co/35zUEU1TU7 — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) December 13, 2017

Gee. If only there were some way to know when you couldn't sponge of your parents ins. anymore & somehow work to prepare yourself. Like…math or using a calendar or something crazy like that. #WeAreRaisingANationOfInfants https://t.co/3ibOevxUcN — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) December 13, 2017

Used to be 18 year olds before millennials needed to be coddled like the weaklings they are. — Ordy's handcrafted Yule log (@TheOpulentAmish) December 13, 2017

If you’re 26 and able bodied you better be worried about finding a job that offers insurance or making enough money to pay for it. Wth is this — Deisy Magañaa (@Purplekitezz) December 13, 2017

Post college, I had to purchase individual health insurance for myself until company coverage started. This is not new – being an adult. — Liberty&Wine (@realhaysright) December 13, 2017

Ridiculous….At 26 I had a child. 3 step sons. A husband. A house. 2 jobs. Paid for my own insurance. https://t.co/lVufsAzejY — LaurieAnn ✨ (@mooshakins) December 13, 2017

What’s next? 45 year olds face challenges as they fall off their parents Medicare? Give it a rest, I was all for the 26 year old plan because of college reasons and am extremely progressive, but that’s just beyond sad. — Ryan S. (@jonjames028399) December 13, 2017

Put down the Video Game controller and man-up, bro. https://t.co/tujUP9flVh — Max.RS (@Randy_Shannon) December 13, 2017

Hit the gym, lose the baseball cap, get a haircut, find a wife, get a job, grow the hell up. These 20-somethings act prepubescent. Geez. https://t.co/XbcF0PEAsk — Melissa Mackenzie 🌐 (@MelissaTweets) December 13, 2017

My dad would have told me to have a warm cup for STFU and grow a damn pair. Man up son this is the real world and it’s about God damn time you step into it. https://t.co/6duTNSWOzf — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 13, 2017

Alexander the Great conquered the known world by this age. I promise Chaz here will be just fine. https://t.co/GcFjmqfac4 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 13, 2017

Will he, though?

*Jimmy Kimmel holds 26-year-old-son*

"It makes me sick watching Republicans put tax cuts ahead of the lives of children." https://t.co/uoRT9YbqwO — BT (@back_ttys) December 13, 2017

