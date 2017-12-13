CNN has some tales of woe to share, so you’d better have your hankies handy:

A new crop of young people like [Marguerite] Moniot are falling off their parents’ insurance plans when they turn 26 — the age when the Affordable Care Act stipulates that children must leave family policies.

They were then expected to be able to shop relatively easily for their own insurance on Obamacare marketplaces. But with Trump administration revisions to the law and congressional bills injecting uncertainty into state insurance markets, that task of buying insurance for the first time this year is anything but simple.

The shortened sign-up period runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15. That window is half as long as last year’s, hampering those who wait until the last minute to obtain insurance.

Maybe they shouldn’t’ve waited until the last minute, huh?

OK, so first of all:

It really is.

Ha! Seriously, though, if normal, able-bodied 26-year-olds can’t handle grown-up responsibilities like seeking out their own health insurance coverage, then health insurance is the least of their problems.

Will he, though?

Wait for it …

